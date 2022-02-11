Publication of the ICD-11 2022

The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) provides a common language that allows health professionals to share standardized information around the world. The eleventh revision contains some 17,000 unique codes and over 120,000 codable terms and is now fully digital.

All Member States are encouraged to follow through on their documented commitment to the approval of ICD-11 at the 72nd World Health Assembly in 2019, and use the most current version of the ICD to record and report mortality and morbidity statistics both nationally and internationally.

News of the ICD-11 2022



35 countries are using ICD-11.

Currently implemented uses of ICD-11 include causes of death, primary care, cancer registry, patient safety, dermatology, pain documentation, allergology, reimbursement, clinical documentation clinical documentation, data dictionaries for WHO guidelines* , digital documentation of COVID-19 vaccination status and test results, and much more.

The French language is now available along with Arabic, Chinese, English and Spanish. Russian and 20 more languages ​​are in progress.

Integration in DHIS2.

Coding terminology with the Coding Tool and API.

Rare disease coding.

Support for perinatal and maternal coding.

900 proposals have been processed based on input from early adopters, translators, scientists, clinicians and partners.

Grade and stage coding for cancers.

Clinical descriptions and diagnostic requirements for mental health.

**WHO SMART guidelines include antenatal care, family planning, of sexual transmission, sexual and reproductive health of adolescents, HIV, immunizationsChild Health in Emergency Situations.

ICD-11 was specifically designed for the following use cases

Certification and notification of causes of death

Morbidity coding and reporting, including primary care

Grouping of cases and diagnoses

Evaluation and monitoring of the safety, efficacy and quality of health care

cancer registries

Antimicrobial resistance

Research and conduct of clinical trials and epidemiological studies

Performance Evaluation

Codification of traditional medicine conditions

Interoperability standard in the WHO digital guidelines and for digital documentation of COVID-19

Certificates

clinical documentation





Main characteristics of the ICD-11



The eleventh revision contains some 17,000 unique codes and over 120,000 codable terms and is now completely digital.

Smart Coding Algorithm: Now interprets over 1.6 million terms.

State-of-the-art encoding tool: Easily encode all the details.

Digital Reference Guide.

ICD-11 Download Area: Includes spreadsheets, pdf version, allocation tables, updates, list of codes not to be used alone, and more.

Integrated multilingual API.

Multilingual browser and coding tool.

offline functionality.

Local deployment options for CIE-API: Docker, Windows or Linux service.

Technical Content Model Reference Guide to define and explain the content model used for the Family of Classifications (ICD-11, CIIS and ICF).

Implementation package to ease the transition from outdated ICD-10 to ICD-11. This documents

documents can be found on the ICD-11 page and include the Transition and Implementation Guide

of the ICD-11, information about the ICD-API web services, the self-study training package of the ICD-11 training platform, the analysis tool of the causes of death (ANACoD-3), the license of ICD-11 and much more.