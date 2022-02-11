Puerto Rican salsa singer Tony Vega is hospitalized in Atlanta

Puerto Rican salsa veteran Tony Vega He is under medical observation this Friday in a hospital in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, due to health complications, his representatives reported.

“To the entire community living in Atlanta, we want to inform you that yesterday our Tony Vega had to be transferred to Emory University Hospital due to health complications”indicated in a press release Antojariash Music Group, representatives of Tony Vega.

“As of today, his doctors are carrying out medical studies in order to safeguard his health,” the firm detailed in the text they published on Vega’s official Facebook and Instagram page.

Given this, and due to medical recommendations, Vega will not be able to appear on February 12, 2022 at Congas Grill & Bar as scheduled.

Nevertheless, The date will be postponed to February 18, confirmed the representatives of the interpreter of hits such as “Rain”, “She is”, “That woman”, “Apparently”, “We will make love” or “Look for the rhythm”.

“We appreciate your understanding and we are sorry for the inconveniences that this may cause you,” said the spokesmen for Eladio Antonio Vega Ayala, the singer’s first name.

In May 2020, Vega underwent heart surgery at an Atlanta hospital, “due to severe chest pain.”

“After a review by their doctors, they informed us that they will have to perform a delicate operation on the heart,” Vega’s family abounded at the time.

Vega began his career with the late pianist Raphy Leavitt’s orchestra, and then moved on to Willie Rosario’s, with whom he was one of his singers in the 1980s, and at whose time Gilberto Santa Rosa was also there.

With Rosario, Vega recorded other successful songs, such as “Lluvia” and “Look for the rhythm.”

After participating in the Leavitt and Rosario orchestras, Vega joined the group of the late percussionist Louie Ramírez, with whom he had the opportunity to record “La Verdad”, alongside pianist Eddie Palmieri, an album which awarded him a Grammy. .