Puerto Rico exceeds 4,000 deaths from COVID-19: experts reiterate that the emergency continues

Almost two years after the start of the pandemic COVID-19 In Puerto Rico, the consequences of this powerful virus continue to set milestones, such as the loss of more than 4,000 lives on the island due to this contagious disease.

The 14 deaths from COVID-19 reported today Friday by the Department of Healthin their preliminary report, raise the number of people who have been fatally impacted by this condition to 4,008. This coincides with the record number of 602 deaths from this virus reported in January of this year, according to government data.

This table reiterates that the public health emergency continues, experts on the subject assure, although they also warn that the scenario could have been much worse without the preventive actions and measures that have been implemented on the island, especially access and availability of vaccines against the virus.

An analysis of the situation highlights that the elderly population has been the most affected because, although they are not the ones who are most infected, they are the ones who are most complicated and die from the virus.

“It is sad because, of those 4,000 deaths, the majority are of people 60 years of age or older. This began to be seen from the beginning of the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected the oldest population in Puerto Rico. In people 100 years old or older, this (COVID-19) has had a great impact,” commented Dr. Marcos López Casillas.

People of these ages do not usually have much mobility, which is why their infections are mostly through close contacts, being the family environment where more infections have been identified, indicated the professor at the University of Puerto Rico.

At the pediatric level, he commented, deaths from COVID-19 on the island have been less than ten, most of them occurring in minors who already suffered from previous conditions that exacerbated their health after infection.

“The least affected are those between 20 and 40 years old, who are the catalysts, the ones that spread it the most,” he said.

According to the research manager of the Public Health Trust, since the third quarter of 2020, COVID-19 has stood out as one of the first ten causes of death in the country.

“In Puerto Rico there are approximately 4,000 deaths per month, but a significant percentage has been due to the coronavirus,” he acknowledged.

In addition to the record number of deaths from COVID-19 reported now in January, López Casillas recalled that December 2020 also stood out for the large number of deaths from the virus. This, he said, was mainly a result of certain events, such as the general election, the primaries, the Thanksgiving holiday, and the lack of vaccination available on that date.

Despite this picture, the United States has had a greater exacerbation of the virus than Puerto Rico, warned López Casillas, who pointed out that states such as Florida, Missouri and Texas have had poor public health management with respect to COVID-19. This, he said, caused the collapse of the hospital system in certain parts of the United States, especially in Republican states that removed restrictions to protect themselves from the virus for largely political reasons.

“The management of the pandemic has improved in countries that have opted for vaccination, but it is sad the countries that have not been able to access the vaccine, such as parts of Africa, India and Brazil,” he deplored.

He added that despite the fact that the positivity of the virus has dropped and continues to decline, we must be aware of the possible development of new variants, even more contagious than the omicron.

“Until the positivity drops to less than three percent, we must maintain prevention measures,” he said.

according to the doctor Daniel Colon Ramos who coincidentally today leaves the position of president of the Scientific Coalition of Puerto Ricothe record of 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 is “an arbitrary threshold”, since the availability of vaccines against the virus, monoclonal and retroviral antibody treatment have helped prevent many deaths.

People with the vaccine booster, he said, have 20 times greater protection from not getting complicated and dying from the virus. This, compared to an unvaccinated person.

Colón Ramos regretted that January was the deadliest month for this condition. He commented that if they had had “up-to-date vaccinations,” including the booster, some 200 to 330 lives would have been saved over the past month.

“Behind every death there is a face, a family. Four thousand (deaths) do not capture (the effect of) the entire pandemic because there is an excess of deaths of over 5,000. These are deaths that were not counted by COVID, but are linked to the pandemic. People, for example, who did not receive timely treatment (for other conditions) because the hospitals were full, not because of a lack of beds, but because of (lack of) enough staff,” said the researcher.

He added that there are hundreds of people “living normally, healthy” thanks to the protection provided by the vaccine.

Puerto Rico, he maintained, is one of the first five jurisdictions in the United States with the fewest deaths from COVID-19 per capita. This, she indicated, is a reflection of the public health strategies that have been adopted on the island.

Nevertheless, reiterated that the positivity rate remains in “double digits”while more than a million people have not yet received the vaccine booster, there is a high demographic of people with chronic conditions, a weakened health system prevails, with exhausted health personnel.

He emphasized that when infections drop more, the positivity rate is three percent or less and one or no deaths from the virus are reported per day, it is that more flexibility should be discussed.

“The emergency has not stopped. We are going down, but we are still at very high levels, with about 300 hospitalizations a day, ”she said, agreeing that we must be aware of the possible development of new variants.

According to doctor Fernando Cabanillasdirector of the Cancer Center of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, between mid-December and mid-January, 308 people died of COVID-19 on the island.

“Using the mortality rate of the unvaccinated, this number would have been greater than 1,000. Using the mortality rate of those who got the booster dose or the third dose it would have been less than 70 deaths,” he said.

According to the oncologist, if “COVID figures” on the island continue to drop, in several weeks a better situation will be noted in relation to the virus. If this happens, he indicated, the use of masks could be made more flexible, except in crowded places or activities.

According to the doctor Juan Carlos Reyesthe crude mortality rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico is 121.6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. This, he maintained, is below that reflected in other countries, such as the United States, which is 277 or 2.3 times more than the local rate. The mortality rate of the virus in other countries with more resources than Puerto Rico, such as Germany, Argentina, Italy, Mexico, England, Spain and France, among others, is also higher, he said.

“In general, beyond the political questions and issues that have arisen, we have done well,” said the professor of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

The early declaration of a state of emergency, as well as having established a “lockdown” after the fifth confirmed case on the island, among other preventive actions, helped contain transmission, he said, mentioning, for example, the mandatory use of masks. Vaccination, he added, also made a big difference in the course of the pandemic at the local level, although he stressed that “the guard has been lowered” in the face of a lower response to the booster than to the first two doses.

“It is not easy to continue with so many restrictions, but I think we must continue with the use of masks in closed places while the pandemic continues to decrease. And you have to be aware of more virulent variants because there are many countries with very low vaccination rates, “said the epidemiologist.

He reiterated that the administration of the booster should continue until this disease is endemic. When this happens, she said, one possibility is that people age 60 and older will require an annual vaccine against the virus.

The Dr. Rafael Irizarrya professor at Harvard University, agreed that although many of the deaths from COVID-19 recorded on the island could have been prevented, at the United States level, Puerto Rico stands out as one of the places with the fewest deaths from the virus.

However, he noted that other islands, including Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan, fared “much better.”

On the other hand, the biostatistician commented that without the laboratory tests and the computer system through the Health Bio Portal, the public would have found out much later about the spikes that have arisen, which would have resulted in more infections and deaths.

“Although the government has largely ignored these early signs and failed to take timely action, the press has effectively communicated what the data shows and at least part of the public has changed its behavior appropriately,” he said.

According to the Dr Angeles RodriguezWithout the availability of vaccines against COVID-19, at least a thousand more deaths from the virus would have been reported on the island.

He added that although the positivity rate has dropped to 11 percent, there are still many people susceptible to the virus because they have not received the booster. He even pointed out that a fourth dose of this vaccine may be required, as it is already available for certain high-risk populations.

“The most important thing is to protect yourself and, if infections cannot be avoided (with the vaccine), at least they stay alive (the vaccinated infected)”, concluded the former state epidemiologist.