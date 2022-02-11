Recommendations to face the year with energy – Health and Well-being

After the holidays, gatherings with family or friends, it is likely that the food has not been the usual one. Meal and sleep times are disordered, physical activity decreases, social life leads to surrounding oneself with foods high in sugars, fats and sodium, and a greater amount of alcohol is consumed. For the graduates in Nutrition, Valentina Franchi and Delfina Pintos. Special for AIM.

If during the last months they “lowered their arms” and allowed the diet to “relax” it is not a matter of falling into guilt but to resort to action. The important thing is to return to the bases; to return to the path that has been built with much effort.

Some ideas to achieve it

? As a first guideline, the ideal is to reconsider goals and objectives, clarify where you are going or aiming. If necessary, it can be done in writing, putting ideas on paper allows them to be sorted. To do this, a “goal plan” must be put together, that is, what strategies will be used or what daily, weekly or monthly objective. An example would be: “My goal this year is to improve my quality of life; To achieve this: the first week I am going to organize my rest schedules and have the four meals, the second week I intend to drink water every day and include half a plate of vegetables at each meal, then I am going to include 5 varieties of fruit and/or different vegetables per week; this month I plan to go for a walk twice a week achieving eight monthly stimuli or 10,000 steps a day or 150 minutes of activity per week”.

? Another important guideline is to plan and organize the diet of the day and the week, before resuming the work routine and activities, it is essential not to fall into unhealthy intakes. A good way to achieve this is by planning what foods will be needed at the time of shopping and some menu ideas for the week. It is also important to spend a few minutes on the weekend to prepare some foods, such as: tupperware with well washed and cut raw vegetables or cooked vegetables, boiled chicken, legume and/or vegetable burger, etc. Anticipating the play will ease the week.

? Re-order and re-establish rest and meal times. It is essential to re-tune the biological clock. Improving sleep quality and eating schedules allows us to have energy during the day to be able to carry out all activities.

? To improve health and maintain it over time, it is key to incorporate healthy habits. To really manage to incorporate good habits, one must learn that the term “diet” is associated with something restrictive (not eating, eating little, prohibiting certain foods, etc), which causes this to last as long as the will lasts and when we a person “gets tired”, goes back to the beginning. Learning to eat is understanding that 80 percent of the diet must be healthy (incorporating water, foods that are sources of fiber such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes; reducing the consumption of ultra-processed foods such as soft drinks, flavored waters, cookies, flours and refined sugars) and the remaining 20 percent is for those “tastes” that are related to the pleasure of sharing, always returning to the basics of good nutrition. Wanting immediate results through restrictions does not lead to good habits.

? To this must be added the physical activity that is a fundamental pillar to feel good. Many times it is considered a sacrifice or multiple excuses are made (it’s hot, it’s cold, it hurts, they don’t give me the schedule, etc.), but in order to overcome these automatisms, you must first choose activities that are pleasant. The more enjoyable the activity, the more likely it is to sustain it throughout the year. On the other hand, you have to overcome these thoughts by putting them off, “without thinking about it so much I put on my shoes and go out”, once you are there, the person will feel better. Perhaps the first weeks you have to make an effort to get to the action, then the body enjoys it and asks for it, until the habit is achieved. To overcome a sedentary lifestyle, you need at least 150 minutes of movement per week, and for this, if there are physical limitations, the ideal is to start progressively, at your own pace, with movements of the limbs sitting or in the pool, short walks, dancing, or whatever. I can do, the important thing is to start.

? Control hyperstress. Returning from vacation does not necessarily mean burdening yourself with worries. Hyperstress sickens affecting all spheres (physical, mental and spiritual). We must remember that to relax it is not necessary to be by the sea, but rather to learn to listen to oneself, be aware and dedicate time to taking care of my health.

NdR: Article published in the Educational Material of Icarus Health & Longevity Center, corresponding to January 2022.