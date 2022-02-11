Record rise in US inflation boosts bitcoin price

Key facts: Not since 1982 has such high inflation been recorded in the United States.

The bitcoin price rallied 1.12% after the announcement.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States rose 7.5% in January this year compared to January 2021, which represents the largest annual increase in inflation recorded in the last 40 years. The announcement of the CPI changes had a positive impact on the bitcoin price, which posted a 1.12% rally.

The increase in prices announced by the Department of Employment this Thursday, February 10, was mainly due to annual increases in energy and food. The annual increase in energy was 27% and within this category, gasoline rose 40% compared to January 2021 data, while electricity costs increased 10.7%.

In the case of food, the price increase compared to December 2021 was 0.9%, while compared to January 2021 the increase was 7%. The used vehicle industry It is one of the factors that drives inflation the most. in addition to food and energy, according to the report. Although the monthly increase in used car prices was only 1.5%, the annual increase was 40%.

The 7.5% annualized increase has not been seen since 1982. Source: US Bureau of Employment Statistics.

The 7% increase in the Consumer Price Index, reported last December, had been the largest increase in inflation in 39 years, as reported by CriptoNoticias. By increasing this annualized increase by 0.5% for the month of January, the highest annual inflation in four decades is recorded.

Bitcoin posted a drop after the DOJ announcement, but then rebounded and the price at the time of writing is $45,378, which represents a 2.28% rise in the last 24 hours.