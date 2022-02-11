Remove the background of any image with these free websites

In the early days of photo retouching, removing the background from any photograph was not an easy task. It was a field rather reserved for professionals in the sector, however, now anyone can do tricks with an image using free tools available on the Internet.
Among many other functions, one of the most sought after by users is the possibility of easily remove in background of any photograph. If you want to be more precise, it will always be better to use photo editing programs like Photoshop to erase the background of an image, but you can also do it with a click and in a faster and easier way with these free websites.
A tool that bases its operation on the combination of machine learning and the artificial intelligence to distinguish between the background and the subject you must keep in the foreground.
If you don’t have Photoshop and you want to quickly remove the background of any photo, Remove.bg is one of the best alternatives. A very easy to use site. Once we access, we will only have to drag the image or drop it on the indicated field so that, automatically in a few seconds, the background of the photo disappears. Then we can download it to our computer. If the result does not completely convince us or there are areas in which the background has been completely erased, it also has a tool to erase manually. In addition, you can also add a new background.
If for whatever reason Remove.bg doesn’t convince you, it’s not the only one. Cutout.pro works very similarly. Once we upload the photo to the tool, in addition to erasing the background we will also have a publisher available with which to shade the subject or logo, add a new background etc. to finally download it. On this occasion, the times that you are going to be able to use this alternative to Photoshop is limited, since it has a paid version. For specific uses it is correct and you can also use it for remove background from any video.
In addition to the function of removing the background from any image, Slazzer has other quite interesting photo editing functions. Online you will be able to replace the background with another image, improve product photos and even make your own designs. Once you have the photo to your liking you can use it for whatever you need.
In all these options we will obtain the photograph in PNG format, unless we allocate a fund to you. Unlike JPG, PNG is a lossless compression format. One of the most important features of this format is that it supports transparency, which makes it the ideal format for images without a background that contain text or logos. On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a photo editor traced to Photoshop to remove the background of your images, Photopea It is one of the best free online photo editors.