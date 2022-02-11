Remove the background of any image with these free websites

Among many other functions, one of the most sought after by users is the possibility of easily remove in background of any photograph. If you want to be more precise, it will always be better to use photo editing programs like Photoshop to erase the background of an image, but you can also do it with a click and in a faster and easier way with these free websites.

A tool that bases its operation on the combination of machine learning and the artificial intelligence to distinguish between the background and the subject you must keep in the foreground.

If you don’t have Photoshop and you want to quickly remove the background of any photo, Remove.bg is one of the best alternatives. A very easy to use site. Once we access, we will only have to drag the image or drop it on the indicated field so that, automatically in a few seconds, the background of the photo disappears. Then we can download it to our computer. If the result does not completely convince us or there are areas in which the background has been completely erased, it also has a tool to erase manually. In addition, you can also add a new background.