Reported increase in violence on the streets of New York | News

US media reports this Thursday that in recent weeks an increase in violence has been reported in New York City, with crime rates growing in 72 of 77 police districts compared to statistics from the previous year.

According to CompStat statistics from the city’s police, police stations have registered an increase in crime spikes in 72 of the 77 police precincts. Only five districts have the same or lower indexes compared to the same period of the previous year.

In this sense, District 110 in Elmhurst, Queens, has the most drastic increase with 142 percent higher than last year. Major thefts, serious assaults and robberies stand out among the crimes that increased the most this month.

Similarly, a survey by the American University of Quinnipiac, Connecticut shows that 74 percent of the participants agreed that violence is “a very serious problem.”

According to local media, this is the first time since 1999 that a percentage similar to that of the current survey is recorded.

According to the investigation, among the most urgent issues to attend to, in consideration of the citizenry, violence stands out in the first place with 46 percent. This is followed by housing affordability, homelessness, Covid-19 and inflation.

Experts, analysts and politicians have highlighted among the causes of the increase in crime the increase in poverty, which among other expressions is manifested in the high levels of indigence in the streets and subway stations.

They point out that the bail reforms applied since 2020, which were promoted by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, initiate this phenomenon.

In addition, the rise in crime is taxed on the release of prisoners due to the expansion of the pandemic in order to avoid contagion and the reduction of police funds.