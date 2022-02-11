Resident doctors of UTESA are part of the vaccination campaign for children

Santiago.- A total of 150 people, including internal resident doctors and nurses from the medical career of the Technological University of Santiago (UTESA), will join the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to children between 5 and 11 years of age, which the Ministry of Public Health will start throughout the country starting on Monday, February 14.

The initiative was presented on Wednesday at the academy’s headquarters in this city, headed by the Vice Minister of Health for the provinces, Dr. Fernando Ureña and the director of the Cabinet of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Robinson Santos.

In addition, the provincial directors of Health, doctors Virgilio Gutiérrez, Carolina Núñez and Adalberto Peña, the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of UTESA, doctor Danilo Ricourt and the director of the Medicine Career, doctor Ángel Miguel Genao, doctors residents and nurses who will be at the vaccination day.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Fernando Ureña, valued the collaboration of the directors of UTESA to have its staff for this vaccination campaign and at the same time urged people to become aware of the importance of being inoculated against the pandemic.

He said that the wish of President Luis Abinader, Vice President Raquel Peña and Health Minister Daniel Rivera is for the population to be vaccinated to continue moving the country forward.

For his part, the director of the Cabinet of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Robinson Santos, maintained that in addition to the social contribution that the medical personnel of UTESA will do to society, this experience will also help you learn about the different programs managed by health authorities.

Santos informed that the doctors of all the UTESA medical schools will be integrated later on by other groups of doctors residents and nurses from other universities.

The dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UTESA and the director of the Medicine School, doctors Danilo Ricourt and Ángel Miguel Genao, expressed their satisfaction at being able to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health in the fight against COVID-19, more so now when it comes to vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years of age.

Santiago about to meet goal

The provincial director of Health, Dr. Virgilio Gutiérrez, reported that the province of Santiago has 67% of the adult population with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about to meet the goal of 70%.

He also said that this province has 82% of the population with the first dose. Gutiérrez highlighted the integration of UTESA internal doctors in the vaccination day for children from 5 to 11 years old.