Restrictions in New York and party in Las Vegas: atypical New Year’s Eve in the US | Society | USA Edition

From the restrictions in New York to the crazy party in Las Vegas, passing through cancellations in Miami and alert in Chicago: the different cities of the USA are preparing, each in its own way, for an atypical second end of the year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Of all the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the US, the most famous is undoubtedly the one in New York, which has refused to cancel its legendary rally in Times Square, but has introduced some restrictions.

It has limited public access to 15,000 people, a quarter of what is usual, and the police will require those present to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask during the five hours that the event lasts on the night of the 31st.

However, two of the artists who participate in person in the celebrations have already canceled their performance: rapper LL Cool J, who has tested positive for covid, and singer Chloë, for unknown reasons. In addition, the Fox network has canceled its live broadcast from the square, so the ceremony could be lackluster.

All this does not seem to deter tourists, who in recent days have been seen en masse around the square, photographing themselves with the “avatars” of superheroes, lining up in front of musicals that are still open (many others have closed due to the number of infections) and filling the restaurants and cafes in the square.

The city of Las Vegas does not seem to share the fears of New York, whose casinos, bars and hotels hope to be filled with a New Year’s Eve of wild and unrestricted parties like those before the pandemic.

The new year in Las Vegas will arrive with fireworks that will be launched from eight casinos for eight minutes, and the City Council justifies the festivities by ensuring that the celebration takes place throughout the city, not in a specific place where the whole world is concentrated, for so that the safety distance can be maintained.

In Miami, another great tourist and party destination, the popular Great Orange, which traditionally welcomes the new year, has been canceled because those responsible for its operation tested positive for covid-19.

The rise and fall of the iconic Great Orange on the facade of the Intercontinental hotel, with its characteristic sunglasses and wide smile, is thus canceled for the second consecutive year.

However, the parties and musical events scheduled for the New Year at Bayfront Park, very close to the aforementioned hotel, remain as planned with performances by Willy Chirino, Gente de Zona, Nacho Chacal and Yotuel.

Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta have also canceled their respective New Year’s Eve shows, while Chicago maintains its pyrotechnic display, but asks attendees to take tests before attending and the authorities have warned that the coronavirus “will go” to all parties.