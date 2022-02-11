Ricky Martin, reveal what the supposed mother of his children looks like | AFP

A huge unknown! It is public knowledge that Ricky Martin and her husband Jwan Josef have formed a beautiful family alongside their four children: Valentino, Matteo, Lucía and Renn; However, what is unknown is who is the woman who lent the rent to the Puerto Rican singer.

Social networks have not been quiet about the identity that this woman would have and even have suspicions that the one who lent the womb to the couple would be a famous and very beautiful star and friend of Ricky Martin.

On several occasions they have been seen together showing affection to the actor with Eglantina Zigg, a beautiful 40-year-old Venezuelan model and actress, with whom she definitely has an excellent relationship.

Observing the displays of affection and the beauty of Eglantina, Internet users have quickly come up with the theory that this beautiful woman could be the mother of Ricky Martin’s children, as they claim that she even resembles the children of the King of Latin Pop. .

Ricky Martin reveal what the supposed mother of his children looks like. Photo: Instagram.



Since 2017, rumors began about the alleged motherhood of Eglantina Zigg, this when Enrique Martin Morales shared a photograph next to the famous Venezuelan, the comparisons with her twins were immediate.

That is the mother of your children, they are just like her, commented one of her followers who compared a photograph of Eglantina with one of the twins, Matteo.

For an interview with Venity Fair, the interpreter confessed that the mother of his children was a true angel and that when looking at her photo he was really shocked, he assures that just by looking at her he realized that she was someone really transparent and special.

I saw the photo and I said to myself: ‘Who is this angelic, transparent woman?’ the artist said.

Martin even assured that he would give his life for the woman who has given him his children and spoke about the term “womb for rent”, assuring that this angelic woman lent him her womb, she did not pay for it.

I did not rent a whom. This expression is used by conservative fundamentalists. They lent me a womb. I didn’t pay for it. I would give my life to the woman who helped me bring my children into the world, he shared.

Eglantina Zingg was born on April 22, 1981 in Caracas, Venezuela; She began her career as a host on MTV Latin America and currently she is also an agent for Venezuelan peace, with which she shows her enormous heart.