Ricky Martin to Pierluisi: “We already know how far a humiliated and oppressed country can go”

The Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin this time he was not silent either in the face of the situation in the country and used his platforms to join the claims of teachers and public employees from Puerto Rico seeking better wages and a decent retirement.
Under the hashtags #PuertoRico and #JusticiaSalarial, he published a black and white video in which he addressed not only Puerto Ricans and their struggle, but also directly to the Governor of Puerto Rico, Peter Pierluisi.
“Puerto Rico, teachers, firefighters, police officers, public servants: salary justice is a human right. Keep going you are not alone. Governor, do not take these claims lightly. We already know how far a humiliated and oppressed country can go”, expressed the artist, who on previous occasions has been very vocal in the face of the problems suffered by his compatriots. He was even one of the public figures that he said was present in the so-called “Summer of 19″.
The singer thus alluded to the protests that in 2019 led to the resignation of then Governor Ricardo Rosselló, in which he participated along with other Puerto Rican artists such as René Pérez (Residente) and Bad Bunny.
Thousands of public employees marched today from different points of San Juan to La Fortaleza, to ask for salary improvements and a dignified retirement.
The current base salaries for teachers and firefighters, less than $2,000, are well below the cost of living on the island, although this week the governor announced a temporary salary increase for teachers of $1,000 a month starting in July.
The straw that broke the camel’s back of the patience of many public employees were some unfortunate statements by the governor, who said last Monday that “no one is obliged” to be a teacher, police officer or firefighter and that these professions are vocational.
On the other hand, on January 27, the Puerto Rican singer made the world premiere of the single and video “Another night in LA”which was directed by Costa Rican filmmaker and photographer Daniela Vesco and filmed over two days in different locations in the city of Los Angeles.
Martin turned 50 on December 24, 2021, and of those he commemorates three decades of career as a soloist, adding successes. Some of his memorable songs are “Living la vida loca”, “La copa de la vida”, “Tiburones”, “María”, “La mordidita” and “Vuelve”, among many others.
Ricky Martin was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 24, 1971. (archive)
The singer entered the Menudo group in 1984 at the age of 12. (arch)
One of the most important moments in the beginning of Ricky Martin’s international career occurred when he performed the song “La copa de la vida” at the Grammy Awards on February 24, 1999. (archive)
The song “Vuelve” won the Grammy for the best interpretation of Latin popular music in 1999. In the “backstage” of the ceremony, he coincided with the singer Madonna. (archive)
Ricky Martin received the award for Best Dance Video for his song “Livin’ La Vida Loca” on Thursday, September 9, 1999, at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (archive)
In mid-1999, the singer released the song “Livin’ la vida loca”, which established itself at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, spending five consecutive weeks at the top of the charts. This theme made him one of the most popular singers worldwide. (archive)
During his Livin ‘La Vida Loca tour, singer Ricky Martin danced on top of a car on stage while on October 20, 1999 at the Miami Arena (archive)
In September 2002, Ricky Martin received the Hispanic Heritage Award for his humanitarian work with the Sabera Foundation to rescue three orphaned girls from the streets of Calcutta. (archive)
Ricky Martin performed on NBC’s “Today” television show at Rockefeller Center in New York on Wednesday, May 21, 2003 where he sang the songs “Almas del Silencio” and his 1999 smash hit, “Livin’ La Vida Loca”. “. (arch)
In 2003, Martin presented his record production “Almas en Silencio” in Mexico City. (arch)
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin shows a photograph of his children to some journalists on June 12, 2009, during a press conference to report on the Project that the Ricky Martin Foundation is carrying out in the town of Loíza. (arch)
In 2010 Ricky Martin published an autobiography titled “Yo”. (arch)
At the end of 2012, the artist performed in the musical “Evita” on Broadway in New York. (archive)
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performed the “ALL IN” show at the “Park Theater At Monte Carlo Resort and Casino” in the city of Las Vegas. (arch)
Ricky Martin has twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, born in 2008 who were conceived through surrogacy. (archive)
In 2017, the singer secretly married the Syrian-born artist Jwan Yosef. (arch)
Ricky Martin, her husband Jwan Yosef and their twins participated in the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on September 28, 2019, where the singer received the National Visibility Award. (archive)
In the summer of 2019, Ricky Martin participated in the demonstration against the then governor of Puerto Rico, Ricky Rosselló, where he shared with personalities such as René Pérez, Bad Bunny and Félix “Tito” Trinidad. (arch)
Ricky Martin waved the Puerto Rican flag, along with another island flag in the colors of LGBTT+ groups during the demonstration against Ricky Rosselló. (arch)
Ricky Martin established the Tao Center in Loíza in 2014. In the photo, former Governor Alejandro García Padilla and his wife accompanied him to see the construction of the foundation’s main building. (archive)
In October 2017, after Hurricane Maria passed through Puerto Rico, Ricky Martin went to Loíza to distribute water and food first-hand to those most in need. (arch)
The Ricky Martin Foundation has also rebuilt homes in Loíza as a symbol of hope and social action. (arch)