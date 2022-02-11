Ricky Martin to Pierluisi: “We already know how far a humiliated and oppressed country can go”

The Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin this time he was not silent either in the face of the situation in the country and used his platforms to join the claims of teachers and public employees from Puerto Rico seeking better wages and a decent retirement.

Under the hashtags #PuertoRico and #JusticiaSalarial, he published a black and white video in which he addressed not only Puerto Ricans and their struggle, but also directly to the Governor of Puerto Rico, Peter Pierluisi.

“Puerto Rico, teachers, firefighters, police officers, public servants: salary justice is a human right. Keep going you are not alone. Governor, do not take these claims lightly. We already know how far a humiliated and oppressed country can go”, expressed the artist, who on previous occasions has been very vocal in the face of the problems suffered by his compatriots. He was even one of the public figures that he said was present in the so-called “Summer of 19″.

The singer thus alluded to the protests that in 2019 led to the resignation of then Governor Ricardo Rosselló, in which he participated along with other Puerto Rican artists such as René Pérez (Residente) and Bad Bunny.

Thousands of public employees marched today from different points of San Juan to La Fortaleza, to ask for salary improvements and a dignified retirement.

The current base salaries for teachers and firefighters, less than $2,000, are well below the cost of living on the island, although this week the governor announced a temporary salary increase for teachers of $1,000 a month starting in July.

The straw that broke the camel’s back of the patience of many public employees were some unfortunate statements by the governor, who said last Monday that “no one is obliged” to be a teacher, police officer or firefighter and that these professions are vocational.

