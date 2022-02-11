Right in the heart! Puppy listens to Bad Bunny’s song and his tender reaction goes viral: VIDEO

TikTok He gave us one of the most tender and saddest moments on the internet, when a user of the platform shared the video of his puppy reacting to a Bad Bunny song.

The artist has given a lot to talk about in recent days due to the furor caused by the sale of tickets for his concert in Mexico, since Tickets sold out in just two days! But in the midst of all this commotion, a beautiful tenderloin arrived to save the week.

A video posted by the TikTok user @eltioabdulshowed the emotional moment in which his pet listens to the song “I wish you the best” from Bad Bunny yesuch is your suffering that ends up howling and even crying.

Photo: TikTok @eltioabdul

“When your puppy is a fan of Bad Bunny”is heard at the beginning of the video that has already stolen the hearts of thousands.

Lying on a bed, rolled into a ball, his pet rested while his human owner tried to capture his reaction to listening to the artist.

“Look at this, this puppy here, you’re going to think it’s a lie, but is a fan of Bad BunnyCheck this out,” he is heard saying on the recording.

That’s when you hear the melody and the furry one begins to howl with a lot of feeling.

Many users began to debate whether they were tears of emotion or because he was “suffering” when listening to the artist’s music, to which the puppy’s owner replied that he was crying for the song, as he assured that he even understood the lyrics.

“Who hurt him so much that he gets that song”; “It’s just that he doesn’t like the way she sings”; “He still misses her”; “Wey, he feels that song”; “He deserves to be in the front row”; “He is crying out for her to be removed,” he reads among the reactions.

It is not known if the puppy hated him or loved him, but it was certainly evident that he felt this song from the “Bad Bunny” in the ‘cora’.

Here we leave you the video that is already trending on TikTok:

