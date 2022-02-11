River Plate and Chelsea the best football teams according to Pep Guardiola | Other Soccer Leagues

Pep Guardiola dominate with pleasure premier league with his team, Manchester City, and that is why, in a recent press conference, he referred to what he considers to be the best clubs in the world. Lapsus or not, the Spanish coach considers that one of them is the Argentine River Plate, whom he related as champion of the Copa Libertadores, a title currently held by Palmeiras, a team that will play the final of the Club World Cup against Chelsea.

“We are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea, who won the Champions League, or River Plate, who won in South America.”, assured Guardiola while asking himself if River had recently won the Libertadores. The response of the former Barcelona coach quickly went viral on social networks.

Guardiola: “We are not the best team. The best is Chelsea, who won in Europe, and River Plate, who won in South America.” Later he doubted, yes, he was confused with the local championship that River won in December.pic.twitter.com/PkjSJxSfzi – Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) February 10, 2022

Yes OK River Plate He is not the champion of South America, he did win the Argentine Super Cup, the Professional League and the Champions Trophy. In addition, this is not the first time that Guardiola recognizes the football of the millionaire cast directed by Marcelo Gallardo.

“This kind of thing about who is the best doesn’t matter to me. You just have to be happy and try to play better every day. And in the end, we’ll see” he acknowledged after assuring that the important thing is that Manchester City beat Brentford on Wednesday and that a duel against Norwich City is coming. “We have to win again,” he said.

Regarding the present of City in the Premier, Guardiola recognizes the good moment but keeps his feet on the ground. “We are in a good position, 60 points at the moment. We have to qualify for the Champions League because that is the most important objective and then arrive in the last games fighting for the title. This is what I want to achieve”.