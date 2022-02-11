Roselyn Sánchez and her husband Eric Winter will produce a CBS series to be filmed in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican actress roselyn sanchez and her husband Eric Winterthrough their production company Two for the Road Entertainment, reached a collaboration agreement with Kapital Entertainment to produce different television projectsas reported by the “Deadline” website.

The first of those will be the drama series “HSI: Puerto Rico” that will air on the network CBS and that it will be written and produced by Lisa Morales (“Queen Sugar”). This series will focus on the life of a hot-headed agent from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, who reluctantly returns home to Puerto Rico to become part of an elite HSI team that works tirelessly as the front line of defense against all kinds of threats to the United States.

According to the information, the married couple will only act as producers, since both are focused on their starring roles in the series. “Fantasy Island” (Fox), in the case of Sánchez, and in “The Rookie” (ABC), by Winter. So far there is no exact date on which the series will start recording, or when it would premiere.

On the other hand, Deadline also detailed that the agreement also includes the production of a television series based on the book. “White Smoke” by author Tiffany D. Jackson. This bestselling book, published in 2021, is a psychological thriller aimed at young adults that is described as a cross between “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Get Out”.

Aaron Kaplan, president of Kapital Entertainment, has previously worked with Sánchez and Winter on the series “GCB” and “Secrets and Lies”, both on ABC. “Roselyn, Eric and I have been friends for a long time and have often talked about working together,” Kaplan explained to “Deadline.” “They have an impeccable eye for content, incredible relationships, and I look forward to our production partnership.”

For their part, both artists reacted separately to the agreement through their Twitter accounts, while accompanying their comments with images of the published article. “Incredibly honored, proud and excited about this business deal… Thank you Kapital Entertainment, Aaron Kaplan, Jessie Abbott Melanie Frankell and Brian Morewitz. Let’s be EPIC together”expressed the Puerto Rican.

Similarly, Winter showed his gratitude to everyone involved in this new project. “I can’t tell you how excited we are to have our company join Aaron Kaplan and Kapital Entertainment! Thanks to the Kapital team for believing in us and in our vision of the content we want to make. We couldn’t have a better partner behind us! Come on…” added the actor.

A little over a month ago, Sánchez served as hostess on the ABC television show “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”, which took place in the District T-Mobile. From there, the actress said goodbye to the year for the entire United States.