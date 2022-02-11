Salvadoran artist Pedro Portillo dies

Salvadoran artist and theater teacher Pedro Portillo passed away this Wednesday, February 9, as confirmed by relatives, including fellow artist Roberto Salomón.

Portillo lived in the United States for three years, at the height of the hippie movement, between 1965 and 1967, from there he adopted the customs, way of life and appearance that characterized him through his way of expressing himself, both bodily, intellectually and emotionally. artistic.

In an interview with the artist, Portillo told LA PRENSA GRÁFICA about his inspiration: “When I arrived in the United States I saw that there was a carnival, or that they were filming a movie, it was a continuous party in the park, people singing, I was dressed as fairies, later I understood that it was a demonstration against the system”.

He was a theater teacher in the 70s, at the Bachelor of Arts of the National Arts Center (CENAR), where he provided his knowledge to generations of artists on everything related to body expression.

Portillo developed in multiple artistic fields, including painting and music, he was considered by many to be a great creator, mystic and even “the first hippie in the country.” Additionally, he eventually performed with Isabel Dada and Alvar Castillo.

“This morning he flew into outer space that he liked so much, my friend, Pedro Portillo. So many years shared: teaching, theater, art, daily life. Pedro will remain as the great human being that he was: creative, irreverent and terribly talented in any field of art that he experienced. Rest in peace, dear Pedro”, Roberto Salomón published on his social networks.