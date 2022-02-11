Sampedrano hotel demand to the Honduran Football Federation amounts to more than 8 million lempiras

2022-02-10

The Honduran Football Federation a legal mess is involved for not honoring a heavy debt with the Mediterráneo hotel in San Pedro Sula for hosting payment of the Honduran National Team from the World Cup process towards Russia 2018.

According to the lawsuit before the competent entities, the debt was accumulated between the years 2015 and 2018 and despite making the corresponding charges to those in charge, they ignored the calls, so after several years, in 2020, they decided to act based on the law and sue the Phenafuth.

TEN had access to the document and indicates that “in the lawsuit, the accumulation of claims was requested, mainly to declare the main obligation of Three hundred and forty-two thousand five hundred twenty dollars and two cents ($342,520.02), plus interest on arrears incurred and to be incurred, all in legal currency of the United States.”

That is, the Football Federation have to pay more than 8 million lempiras and in another part of the document it indicates that “there is also the claim on the conviction in court costs and expenses.”

According to research, Phenafuth filed an amparo which took place, since the procedure was not by the administrative route so the process must be done correctly. At the moment there is no ruling in this regard on this lawsuit filed in 2020.