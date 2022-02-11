San Diego, the county in California with the most deaths in prisons

They were imprisoned, however at least four died of fentanyl overdose in prison, another was left locked up with a plastic bag with which he committed suicide, another had been awaiting trial for more than a year when they also left him without observation and took his own life.

These are just some of the many inmate deaths in San Diego County jails for which a coalition filed a class action lawsuit on Thursday.

So many prisoners die in San Diego that the numbers exceed state and national rates.

Last year alone, 18 people died in county jails, according to official figures.

In previous years, from 2006 to 2020, another 187 people lost their lives while in sheriff’s custody.

According to the lawsuit, there have been cases such as leaving a person who the guards knew was suicidal, or leaving a person with a mental disorder wearing a mask who finally perished asphyxiated.

All deaths mentioned so far in this briefing note were recorded in 2021 alone.

The federal class action lawsuit against San Diego County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the San Diego County Probation Department, and San Diego County Jails’ medical and mental health contractors.

They sued on behalf of six inmates, but whose cases represent all of the current inmates in San Diego.

The lawsuit was filed by two San Francisco Bay Area law firms, along with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of San Diego.

It was filed for lack of adequate medical and mental health care and dire living conditions for people incarcerated in the county, as well as violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and excessive disproportionate incarceration of people with disabilities and people of color.

Requires the county to implement measures to improve safety and protect the rights of people incarcerated in county jails. These measures include ensuring adequate physical, mental and dental health care; accommodate incarcerated people with disabilities.