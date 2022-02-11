Santiago Solari would finally make changes in his tactical standing for the match against Santos

At America club the good results became more complicated for the Eagles, so one of the most notable was the strategy they were using Santiago Solari in the starting 11. He was criticized for the fact that some elements were not being considered, so now in the new formation he would have the opportunity to rule out players, but in addition to adding other players who had not had many minutes so far and who could contribute.

The match that América is going to play this Saturday will be complicated since the Águilas are in position number 16 in the general table, but in case of losing to the Guerreros in the SST they would become the cellarers. This would keep the team in a crisis, so despite the absences they will have for this duel, the strategist has the responsibility of accommodating the players with the idea that they can perform better, as happened in the final part of the game. match against Athletic of San Luis.

The base that Solari was implementing was 4-3-3, but now with the absence of full-backs this would have to change. According to sources close to the team during training this week, the coach decided to make some changes, so that could be the starting 11 for the squad. Now the formation would be with a 5-3-2 with which the defensive zone could be protected more with other elements that had not been contemplated and making modifications in the midfield.

For this startup one of the most noticeable changes would be the integration of Bruno Valdez who had not had the opportunity to appear at the start of the game, would certainly be part of the line of 5 that would be established. Another modification would be the output of Alvaro Fidalgoone of the immovable in Solari’s scheme, but the situation here is that he has been one of the most constant players and his possible removal from this line-up would be due to the pressure that has been given on a possible overprotection of the player by the coach .

The Club América line-up in training

In this way the table was formed in this way in practice: in the goal William Ochoa; the defensive line would consist of louis sources Y savior kings as lateral and as central Jordan Silva, Jorge Mere Y Bruno Valdez; in the midfield as contention would be maintained Jonathan dos Santosbut in the offensive they would remain Richard Sanchez Y Diego Valdes; finally there would be two forwards, Henry Martin Y Roger Martinez.