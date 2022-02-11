satellite images show buildup of Russian troops

On video, Russia’s military tests in Belarus 0:37

(CNN) — New satellite images released by a US-based technology company appear to show the continuing Russian military buildup in Crimea, western Russia and Belarus, as pressure mounts on Ukraine from three directions, underscoring fears. that the Kremlin is planning an incursion into Ukrainian territory.

In Crimea, Maxar saw a large deployment of troops and equipment in footage collected Thursday, according to Stephen Wood, the company’s senior director. The deployment is to the previously disused Oktyabrskoye airfield north of the Crimean capital Simferopol.

Maxar estimates that more than 550 troop tents and hundreds of vehicles have arrived at the site. Other sites in Crimea have also seen an influx of troops and equipment, including Novoozernoye, where there have been extensive artillery deployments and training exercises.

Maxar first identified a new deployment near the town of Slavne on Crimea’s northwest coast, including armored vehicles.

The new deployments in Crimea were seen on the same day that a number of Russian warships, including large amphibious landing ships, arrived in Sevastopol, Crimea’s main port.

In Belarus, Maxar observed what it calls a “new deployment of troops, military vehicles and helicopters” at the Zyabrovka airfield near the city of Gomel, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It is the first time helicopters have been seen in the area. There also appears to be a field hospital on the site.

Additionally, troops and various combat groups remain deployed near the Belarusian city of Rechitsa, less than 45 kilometers (30 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Previous satellite images had shown the establishment of tent camps near Rechitsa.

When combined with recent video, the images suggest a growing Russian presence in the area, which is about 320 kilometers (200 miles) east of where the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises began on Thursday.

Videos on social media have shown substantial movements of Russian military units in recent days into eastern Ukraine, around the cities of Kursk, Rostov-on-Don and Bryansk.

Maxar reports what it calls “a large deployment of troops and military forces” that “recently arrived at the Kursk training area east of the city, approximately 110 kilometers (75 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.”

“Additional equipment continues to arrive in the area and preparations are being made to accommodate more troops and equipment,” Maxar said.