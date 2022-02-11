Sex and the City | New York | United States | Where is Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic apartment in New York? | LET’S GO

the famous series Sex and the City premiered 22 years ago and, today, has once again become the talk of the town, after the premiere of And Just Like That. Not only the four best friends Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha were the protagonists, but also the lifestyle they led: their luxurious clothes, the mythical places they frequented and, of course, Carrie’s famous apartment.

In the first season, Carrie’s apartment came out repeatedly, as it was the character’s favorite place to relax. In that place, Carrie wrote her famous columns, shared moments with her faithful friends and had her luxurious closet, where she put together her most iconic looks.

In the series it is said that she lived in the ‘Upper East Side’ of New York, but this is not the case, since the house is located at 66 Perry Street, West Village. It is very close to the Magnolia Bakery, where Carrie and Miranda ate the best cupcakes in town. Also, it’s a few blocks from the Rubin and Whitney museums.

The facade of his apartment looks like a typical New York house, but the place is located in one of the most expensive in New York, where celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Anniston, Calvin Klein and Gisele Bundchen live.

Regarding the decoration, it is characterized by being simple and eclectic, which together with the warm tones of the walls, the floor and the wooden furniture, the well-chosen textiles, the vintage lighting and accessories make it very personal and welcoming.

The followers of the series who visit New Yorkdo not hesitate to take a jump to see the place and be photographed, since the house became very famous after leaving in Sex and the City. However, the great reception that 66 Perry Street has received was not very well received by the locals, as they mention that it generates noise and disorder.