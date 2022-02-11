Shimon Hayut: The Current Life of Netflix’s Tinder Scammer – People – Culture

Shimon Hayut’s life became well known after Netflix premiered the documentary ‘The Tinder Scammer’, in which he recounts how this Israeli man cheated on many women he knew on this famous dating app in order to steal their money.

However, despite the fact that this man received multiple complaints from women for fraud, he only served a sentence of less than a year in prison and, until recently, had an active Instagram account.

The scammer was caught and deported to Israel in 2019, where he was expected to spend some time in prison. However, after five months, he was released thanks to a program that aimed to reduce the prison population during the pandemic, in which he met all the criteria.

Recently, Instagram users claim to have seen him active with a new account. The man thanked his followers who still support him and assured that he would soon give his version of events.

His accounts on Instagram and Tinder were blocked. Photo: Instagram: @simon__levlev__official

“I will share my version of the story in the coming days, when I have resolved the best and most respectful way to tell it, both for the parties involved and for myself.”, He expressed through his Instagram account that, moments after giving the statements, he deleted.

Canceling and blocking your account on Tinder

As explained by the media ‘TMZ’, the owners of Tinder, the dating app through which Shimon Hayut found his victims, stated that the scammer had been banned (blocked) for life and that he could not create new accounts with none of his aliases.

Additionally, from Tinder recommended to users that, if they found Shimon Leviev on the platform again, the name with which he also registered, they should report him immediately to restrict the account.

“We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm that Hayut is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases,” Tinder stated in the interview with ‘TMZ’.

In addition, the representatives of the app added that having violated Tinder’s terms of service with practices such as “identity theft” and “asking for money”, are sufficient reasons to cancel your account and block this man from the platform for life. .

How did he swindle his victims?

The scammer stated that he will soon give his version of the facts, Photo: Instagram: @simon__levlev__official

Hayut applied the same modus operandi with all his victims. His stories began with a Match on Tinder, that is, when two people meet on the app and like each other.

From that moment on, Hayut established contact with the women. As they affirm in the Netflix documentary, he appeared to be a charming man, in addition to showing off his “luxuries and fortunes”.

The scammer called himself Shimon Leviev on the app. This in order to make his victims believe that he was the heir to Lev Leviev, a well-known diamond tycoon.

After having talked for a long time with the women, he invited them to dinner on luxurious trips and restaurants to impress them with his riches. In reality, the money she used for these dates was obtained solely from scams.

Once he had established sentimental relationships with his victims and had gained their trust, Hayut warned them that he was being persecuted and that his life was in grave danger.

To make the story believable, the scammer sent photos of his injured and bloody ‘drivers’ to the girlfriend of the moment he wanted to cheat.

Given the situation, Shimon Hayut asked his partner for money with the excuse of not being able to use his credit cards because through them they could track him down and kill him. His victims acceded to his requests, going into great debt to help him.

Hayut put on a whole scene to be believed. He pretended to receive calls telling him that they were about to find him. He undertook false escapes with his ex-partners to make them believe that he really was in danger.

When it was time to pay the loans that his girlfriend made him, the scammer made transfers with non-credited money. Hayut excused himself by saying that it could be a mistake, and then he disappeared completely and lost all contact with her.

It was at that moment when many women realized that they were being victims of a scam and that Hayut already had several lawsuits against him for the same reason.

These were the cases of Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte, the women who told their stories for the creation of the famous documentary.

