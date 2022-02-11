Snoop Dogg and his colleague Don ‘Magic’ Juan were sued by a woman for sexual abuse

Snoop Dogg and his associate, Bishop Don “Magic” Juanwere accused by a woman of sexual assault.

According to the TMZ portal, the plaintiff who identified herself as jane doe stated that both the rapper and his friend they forced her to perform oral sex on them on May 29, 2013.

During her testimony, Doe said that while leaving a Snoop show in Anaheim, California, Don “Magic” Juan offered her a ride home, but on the way she fell asleep and woke up at Juan’s house, where she agreed to stay.

“Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at Bioshop’s house. She woke up at four the next morning and Bioshop pulled her penis out of her pants and forced it into the victim’s mouth,” the lawsuit explains.

Later, Jane was taken to Snoop Dogg’s studio, where the rapper was supposed to choose her as “the weather girl” for a television show. When she arrived, the woman felt a stomach ache and she went to the bathroom, she claims that while she was in the toilet, Snoop came in and put his crotch on the plaintiff’s faceforcing her to perform oral sex.

According to Jane’s story, Snoop would no longer hire the woman because she willingly and enthusiastically refused to give oral sex.

TMZ contacted Snoop’s representatives, but they had no response; However, a source from the portal revealed that the rapper denies the claims and feels that the plaintiff is only looking to obtain money after the performance he performed this Sunday at the Super Bowl.

