Snowden does not believe the official version about the bitcoins seized from the Bitfinex theft

Key facts: He doubts a tech entrepreneur would leave the keys to a bitcoin wallet in the cloud.

The methods the feds use to seize cryptocurrency are not transparent, study finds.

Former CIA agent Edward Snowden is suspicious about the story released by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding a procedure that included the seizure of 94,000 bitcoins (BTC) that were stolen in 2016 after a Bitfinex exchange hack.

The DOJ reported the arrest of Ilya Lichtenstein, better known as Dutch Lichtenstein on social media, and his wife, Heather Morgan. Both were indicted on charges of conspiracy to launder money. They supposedly they kept the stolen bitcoins in a wallet whose private keys were in an online storage account such as Google Drive or Dropbox.

However, Snowden doubts that a man like Lichtenstein kept the private keys of a wallet in the cloud with stolen bitcoin. He can’t believe that he is the same person he had previously warned on social media about protecting cryptocurrencies from hackers.

Ironically Snowden he pointed on Twitter that the cloud is a “trivially accessible” place for the US government. By this, he meant that it is obviously not the best place to store bitcoin wallet private keys, something that Lichtenstein should know as he seems to know a thing or two about cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies.

On Linkedin Lichtenstein points out that he is a technological entrepreneur, programmer and interested in blockchain, automation and Big Data. Source: LinkedIn

Snowden shared Lichtenstein’s Twitter profile which reads that he is a Web 3.0 developer and tech entrepreneur. A Tweet of the financial community Fintwit adds that the arrested man is also an alumnus of the Silicon Valley innovation and entrepreneurship program.

Federal officials say that over the last five years, 25,000 bitcoins were transferred from Lichtenstein’s wallet and laundered through a complicated mechanism that resulted in part of the stolen money appeared in the couple’s bank accounts.

They are now charged with conspiracy to launder money, which It carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Both are due to appear in court next Tuesday afternoon.

Confiscated Bitcoins? Be careful, not everything is so transparent

Snowden, who has in the past highlighted the dimensions of data collection by the US National Security Agency, apparently has reason enough to doubt the procedures used by the federal agency of investigation when he confiscates stolen bitcoin.

He is not the first to doubt. An investigation even showed last year that FBI uses bitcoin mixing services to obfuscate transactions during their seizure procedures, as CriptoNoticias reported at the time.

A report signed by Joshua Davis notes that the FBI is using the same cryptocurrency mixing services that the DOJ and the Financial Crimes Control office have said facilitate crime.

The FBI’s actions led Davis to question the morality of the federal agency. Above all, when verifying that several FBI reports had conflicting data with the dates and addresses where the funds were located before they were seized.