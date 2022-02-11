Step by step, how to apply for the driver’s license TLC Yellow taxis in New York

To obtain a TLC license in New York, applicants must meet all requirements.

In addition to a long list of requirements, Applicants for a TLC yellow cab driver’s license in New York State are subject to several eligibility criteria. These criteria suggest that your application may be unsuccessful if you submit it under certain conditions:

1. You have 4 or more crashes on your record.

2. You were convicted of the crime of driving without a license.

3. You failed a drug test.

4. Has been charged with bribery, theft, fraud, threats, harassment, or abuse.

5. You have been convicted of carrying a weapon in a TLC vehicle.

6. You have a revoked license.

The application process must be done before the Taxi & Limousine Commission, once all the requirements are collected, not before the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) as corresponds with the standard licenses. However, it will be necessary to present a valid license issued by the DMV in any of its classes in order to be eligible for this new license.

What are the requirements to apply for a TLC Yellow Taxi license in New York?

According to the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission, the requirements to obtain a TLC license for yellow taxis are usually many and must be met in full:

1. Be at least 19 years of age

2. Have a valid New York State license.

3. Not have debts for infractions committed.

4. Have completed a defensive driving course within 3 years.

5. Be trained to drive wheelchair accessible vehicles.

6. Complete the 24-hour course and pass the exam.

7. Have no more than 6 points on your license in a 15-month period from the date of your application.

8. Be medically fit.

9. Pass a drug screen.

10. View the Sex Trafficking Educational Training video.

11. Allow your fingerprints to be taken, which will be checked for criminal records.

12. Have no pending criminal charges that will not be resolved within 90 days of application submission.

13. For Limousine Drivers Only: 19A Commercial Driver’s License.

It’s important to put attention on the NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission requires online application, through the address https://www1.nyc.gov/lars/. There is no face-to-face modality for this procedure.

