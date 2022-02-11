Super Bowl 2022: How much does a Super Bowl LVI ad cost? This is the exorbitant price per TV commercial for the NFL game

Damong the main attractions of the Super Bowl LVI there are the ads of the game. Due to the great popularity of the event, Millions of people watch the various commercials year after year. for which a fortune is paid and they are already part of a tradition.

The last game of the season the NFL counts for brands that want to advertise with 30-second slots. Due to the great demand, the companies have not hesitated to spend large amounts of money, despite the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even months before the end of the season, companies have taken the opportunity to buy the best blocks for commercials. There is even talk that in September the most requested spaces were sold out.

For the 2022 edition of the Super Bowl, ads start at $6.2 million. While there are other commercials with costs up to $7 million USD. Although the average reaches $6.5 million investment.

The expenses are due to the production they must use. In addition to the expense for some of the actors and the demand that the party. Therefore, it is expected that on February 13, expectations will be exceeded and the millions of viewers will be satisfied or surprised by the commercials of this campaign.

