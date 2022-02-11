Super Bowl LVI: Dr. Dre prevented Eminem and Snoop Dogg from having a Janet Jackson locker room problem: “I asked them not to show their member”

ANDhe Super Bowl LVI will have an unprecedented halftime show, with rap and hip hop making its debut in the show of the most watched event each year in the United States.

Event that changed completely from the malfunction of Janet Jackson’s wardrobe in the 34th edition between Patriots and Panthers, in which the singer’s chest was seen.

As he commented at a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Dre had to prevent something even worse than Eminem and Snoop Dogg planned to do.

“There will be surprises on Sunday, but I won’t say any more. There will be no wardrobe failures. I’m going to ask Snoop not to take his shirt off. I had to convince Eminem and Snoop not to take their limbs off onstage. Especially Eminem.”declared Dr.

The half-time decision upset several fans who are not fans of those musical genres.

“Be completely honest. I’m not trying to be selfish or anything… but who else could do this show here in LA? Who more than these incredible artists? Not only that, but I’ve been with the Rams since the beginning of the season, thinking about it, thinking about it, thinking it’s going to be perfect: the Super Bowl, us at halftime and the Rams in the game,” Dr. Dre said of the stars that will participate.

“Hip-hop and the NFL should represent that, change, moving forward. We thank the NFL for even thinking about hip-hop. There are many who did not want them on stage, but we are here and there is nothing they can do about it.”said Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar they are in charge of the halftime show of the game between Rams and Bengals.

