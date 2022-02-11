Super Doll, the promoter of fantasy in wrestling

Super Muñeco, the leader of the Trio Fantasia, in a photo shoot in September 2021. (Aidee Martinez/Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The clamor and the nostalgia They are feelings that only famous sports figures they manage to broadcast simultaneously to their fans. The passing of super doll is the equivalent representation in the wrestling. The hero departed captivated an entire generationjoined one of the most iconic thirds of the pankration and stripped their masks from more than eighty gladiators. The show must go on, but fantasy will be eternal.

A head injury, caused by a fall, had caused complications in the health of the mexican referent. The January 23 served as the top awardee of a tribute in Los Angeles California; the last one he received for having led the 3some Fantasya group that he formed with super mouse Y super pinocchioand who left a mark from the 1980s. Who said that comic characters could they not make the faithful fall in love with discipline?

Unlike his previous public appearances, he entered the scene in a Wheelchair. He thanked his viewers for the support received throughout his career. A few days later, he was hospitalized in Mexico City, where he lost his life at the age of 59. The cheers of the “doll, doll” will extend to the Heavenly Sand.

And it is that the greatness of super doll lies in its ability to change the dynamic of the show: helped reconfigure the Aztec fighter archetype. He found a striking factor, very different from the standards of the time, to connect with the public. He abandoned the rudeness that he inherited from his father Alejandro Palafox Montielbecause he discovered that it was a strain technician. He decided not to be a bloodthirstybecause he sought to be true to himself.

A advice from his girlfriend, who became the architect of his success, led him to reflect. He did not fit an atrocious role, he was clear that had a good heart. At the same time, the effervescence of Brush invaded the entire country. So, he thought of repeating the formula, of transferring that part of television culture to the ring. It was time to be a clown. But not one feared, but one of the good ones.

Continue reading the story

Thus was born the idea around super doll, the frenzy of youth. A banner that empathized with the children and adults who followed Mexican wrestling. With a smile in the mask, a red nose and a pair of stars in the eyes; at the same time, with the head uncovered. A phenomenon that sparked a new spark in the ring, ready to break the monotony of the environment.

He didn’t care that they didn’t take him seriously. He dodged the poison of criticism and shot down destructive comments. He wanted to do things his way. The inspiration in cartoon it also served his allies to forge their characters. By 1986, the 3some Fantasy no longer remained in the imagination of its promoters, it was a reality.

The team paraded through the most important coliseums and companies in MexicoTogether they won the Federal District Trios Championship. They mixed their Olympic wrestling knowledge with the heat of the spotlight. They won the caps the thundercats, The ninja turtles Y The Black Hunters; collided with other factions such as The fantastic, the arms, The coconuts Y The Missionaries of Death.

On the individual field, super doll He stood out like almost no one else in the sport. He was successful in more than hundred bet fights. He uncovered gladiators like Angel or demon, The Son of Hurricane Ramírez Y Doctor Assassin Jr. Likewise, he appropriated certain prestigious hair such as those of lovely ruby, Ray Richard, Rough Y Scorpio jr.

He clung to such a degree to his unknown that no one was able to reveal it on top of the strings. She always overcame her flat backs and submissions in order to keep her intact. The mask accompanies him even after his death. Thousands of fans lament the goodbye to an idol that I was only looking for spread smiles above the ring.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Driver runs over man who allegedly had just committed a robbery