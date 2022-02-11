Tension in Ukraine: Wall Street suffered a sharp drop and oil reached its maximum in seven years

A Russian Navy ship enters the port of Sevastopol, Crimea (REUTERS)

Stocks and Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday as concerns about a imminent russian invasion of Ukraine adds to the already heavy list of Wall Street concerns about the inflation and the interest rates.

Stocks took a sudden turn lower around 1:30 p.m. ET, with losses for the S&P 500 which almost tripled in about half an hour. Other markets suffered similar oscillationsas investors pulled their money out of riskier assets such as stocks and toward the safety of bonds and gold.

These are the latest sharp turns in what has already been a tumultuous 2022 for the markets. Wall Street has been shaking as investors face a Federal Reserve forced to aggressively eliminate the low interest rates that markets like so much due to high inflation.

The Industry Average dow jones lost 1.4%, the nasdaq 2.8% and the S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent. All three indices finished with weekly losses.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (REUTERS / Leah Millis)

Tensions have been cooking to slow fire for a while about possible military action by Russia. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and the warnings gave an immediate jolt to oil prices. Petroleum.

The crude Brentthe international standard, rose a 3.3% to settle at $94.44 a barrel, given the possibility of violence disrupting supply. US crude rose 3.6% to settle at $93.10 a barrel.

The gold it also rose, gaining about $20 in 20 minutes in the afternoon to top $1,860 an ounce, as investors looked for safety.

A similar race for stability also led to investors to Treasuries, which in turn lowered their yields. The 10-year Treasury bond yield fell to 1.93% from 2.03% in the afternoon.

For bonds, it is a sharp turn from 180 degrees in yields, having risen steadily on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates more often and by more than expected this year. Just a day earlier, the 10-year yield topped 2% for the first time since 2019.

Forecasts for a more aggressive Fed got a big jolt on Thursdaywhen an inflation report came out hotter than expected and showed that inflation was on a maximum of 40 years.

Joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus (Reuters)

The Fed can curb the economy and inflation by raising interest rates, something it hasn’t done since 2018, But higher rates also put downward pressure on stocks and other investments.

The economists of Goldman Sachs have just increased their forecast for rate hikes this year by the Fed to seven from fivefor example.

Much of the market volatility in early 2022 has focused on events related to the Fed and inflation. In addition to Thursday’s inflation report, other high points were the release of minutes from a Fed policy meeting that said it may reverse its bond-buying program earlier than expected.

The market also shuddered earlier this month after the parent company of Facebook posted surprisingly weak results in its latest quarter, jeopardizing the belief that continued earnings growth can help stocks weather downward pressures created by higher rates.

Markets are likely to remain volatile as the Fed gets closer to raising rates and investors gauge the impact.

“What we are experiencing is likely to continue in the short termsaid Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance.

The prospect of violence in Ukraine only adds more uncertaintyalthough some on Wall Street said it is likely to lose importance for markets in the end.

“It cannot be minimized what today’s news could mean for that part of the world and for the people affected, but from an investment point of view we have to remember that major geopolitical events have historically not moved stocks much.Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, wrote in a research note.

“For example, after the assassination of JFK in November 1963, the stock had one of the best six-month runs in its history. The truth is that a strong economy can make up for many sins.”

