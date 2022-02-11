Tepuy Kusari: Scandal in Venezuela for a luxury party in the Canaima National Park | International

Guests at the party held at the top of Tepuy Kusari, in Venezuela. RR H.H.

The luxurious celebration of a birthday party on top of the Tepuy Kusari, within the Canaima National Park, in the Venezuelan Amazon, has ended in scandal due to the serious environmental impact it has caused in a natural area that is a world heritage site. Environmental groups have protested the damage caused by this massive party, which included the installation of tents to spend the night and the arrival of guests by helicopter, putting a fragile and rich ecosystem at risk. Canaima is one of the most valued tourist destinations in Venezuela and since 1994 it has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The birthday boy was Rafael Oliveros Russián, a local businessman linked to tourism with important interests in that area as well as on Margarita Island. The guests, about twenty people, arrived at the intricate area by helicopter. The social chronicles highlighted that the dress code for men was a formal suit and for women, a long suit. was served fondue and soup goulash. As evening fell, she toasted herself with champagne. The criticism has been so numerous that the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, has been forced to announce an investigation into possible environmental damage caused by agape.

A unique ecosystem in the world

The tepuis are gigantic plateaus with steep slopes and flat tops, with a delicate and almost unique ecosystem of fauna and flora. They are considered one of the treasures of the Amazon. These are ancient geological formations, unique in the world, belonging to the so-called Guayanés Massif. Only extreme athletes and climbers reach its entrails. Most of the tepui that exist in the world are in Venezuela. In the Auyantepuy Sound, the largest of all, is the Angel Falls, the highest cascading waterfall on the planet.

In recent years, the Venezuelan Amazon has been harmed by the incessant mining activity promoted by the Government of Nicolás Maduro with the help of the Armed Forces, which has caused serious damage to river headwaters and environmental destruction. The jungle areas of the Canaima National Park, threatened by extractive voracity, constitute an exotic rest destination, a symbol of tourism premium dthe country.

The NGO SOS Orinoco denounced that the event constitutes “an abuse against the country’s ecological heritage.” “On Friday, February 4, a private party was held with an overnight stay to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the general director of Camp Canaima, at the top of Kusari Tepuy (Cerro Venado), located just in front of Laguna de Canaima. This type of activity in national parks, even more so, in a world heritage site like Canaima, violates the regulations that are designed to protect the ecological fragility of this unique place on the planet,” they add.

Journalists, politicians, environmental activists, cartoonists, writers and academics, some from exile, have fiercely criticized and ridiculed the party, an episode that takes place in a turbulent and crisis context in Venezuela. Karen Brewer -daughter of the famous explorer and naturalist Charles Brewer Carías- was outraged on social networks: “Our indigenous people have mercury in their bodies. The Orinoco Mining Arc [el proyecto extractivo de Maduro en la zona] it destroys our ecosystems, destroys biodiversity and pollutes our rivers. We are witnessing the destruction of our country by greed and indifference. We are obliged to understand the consequences of this ecological, social and cultural crime.”

Oliveros Russián, a businessman without political militancy, is a relative of Clodosvaldo Russián, who died a few years ago, a historical militant of the Venezuelan left and comptroller (official in charge of controlling the expenses of the public administration) during the mandates of Hugo Chávez. Oliveros Russián has served as a representative of the tourism sector in the so-called National Council of Productive Economy, organized by Miraflores with the business community in recent years.

Those attending the Tepuy Kusari party were almost all personalities from the world of fashion, businessmen or influencers. Among them was Osmel Sousa, the famous czar of beauty, national celebrity and for decades head of the successful organization of Miss Venezuela.

