The clubs rejected the GOLTV proposal due to the pending values

It is not a secret that the owners of the Ecuadorian soccer television rights, GOLTV, owe money to the clubs. Today the proposal of the television company for that pending money was announced.

This proposal was rejected by the clubs in a Council of Presidents of LigaPro held a few hours ago.

It is mentioned that there will be a new meeting in the next few days where this issue will be discussed between the parties involved.

The journalists Roberto Carlos Machado and José Carlos Crespo They announced that one of the alternatives proposed by GOL TV for the clubs is to pay the 11 million dollars, but within a period of 5 years (until 2028).

Another option is that everything can be paid this same 2022, but with the condition that the clubs agree to forgive a percentage of the debt, either 20%, 30%, 40% or 50%

GolTV, today, owes approximately $11 million for TV rights.

He offered to pay the full amount in 6 years. He also proposed an extensive payment plan, where one of the options is to cancel in 4 months, if 50% of the total amount is forgiven – José Carlos Crespo (@josecarloscresp) February 10, 2022