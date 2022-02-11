The ‘condition’ of Aston Villa to sign Coutinho in…

The FC Barcelona has managed to reduce the salary limit of the squad by working on the situation of several of its players during the winter market. With the renewal of Samuel Umititi and the transfer of Philippe Coutinho, the club met one of its short-term goals. Now, the performance that ‘Cou’ has had since his debut at Aston Villa has been barbaric, and has made the English team reconsider the option of signing him.

And it is that since he joined the ranks of Stevend Gerrard, the Brazilian has been recovering his best level, scoring twice and handing out two assists in the three games he has played as ‘villain’. This is something that suits both Barça and the player. On the one hand, the ‘canarinho’ wants to meet the best version of him and be able to win a place in the Tite squad heading to Qatar 2022. On the other, the Catalans are interested in its being revalued in the market.

The ‘brummies’ have seen the potential it has and would be thinking of exercising the purchase option, valued at 40 million euros. However, his high record could be a problem in the operation, so they expect a negotiation that is favorable for both parties. The condition, in principle, would be to offer him a long-term downward contract by reducing his emoluments, and they would also have in mind that the playmaker press to leave for a lower price close to 30 ‘kilos’.

Coutinho was aware that the Premier was the best destination to be able to ‘reborn’ sportingly, so he was receptive to ‘change of scenery’ in the last transfer window. Nowadays, Villa is responsible for 65 percent of the attacker’s salary and Barcelona collaborated at all times to save that money. With this, the Blaugrana managed to register their new additions.

England will be your home again

Both Xavi Hernández and the Catalan institution are clear that Philippe will not wear the Barça shirt again. The man from Egar has no plan to use him in his sports project, which is more focused on giving prominence to the youngest members of the squad. On the other hand, the ‘verdeamarelo’ environment knows that Gerrard considers him important and that he will be a benchmark within his team. The summer market will decide, but everything indicates that England will be his home again.