The family grows! Thalía and Tommy Mottola celebrate the arrival of a new member: PHOTO

Thalia and Tommy Mottola revealed that his family would be bigger than normal, because a new member.

This was announced by the music producer through his Instagram account, where shared a photo of the singer with her “new baby”.

In said image, the actress is also seen carrying a adorable puppy, which you can tell made her very happy, as she shows a big smile.

“New baby. With my baby in the house! And Thalía”, wrote the businessman and the messages of love were immediate.

“Awwwwww, so cute and beautiful!What is your name? “Here in Mexico there are many puppies to adopt and surely those puppies would be happy for Thalía to adopt them,” some wrote.

“Four dogs, Tomas?!!! The ones the queen wants“, “You’re so cute in new baby”, “Sooooo cute. Very intelligent and good hunters, when they hunt they jump on all four legs. Good choice,” others added.

Many others of Mottola’s thousands of followers recommended that he and his family adopt in shelterssince there are many homeless puppies.

On the other hand, according to some, the dog’s name is Daisy and would become furry room of the family.

The interpreter of “Love to the Mexican has expressed his love to the animals to the four winds and on their social networks they usually show off photos of their pets.

