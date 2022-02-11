The FDA postpones evaluation for authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in children under 5 years of age

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, for its acronym in English) postponed the meeting of a panel of experts in which they would analyze whether to recommend an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in children aged 6 months to 4 years, to allow time for the pharmaceutical company to evaluate new data on a third dose for this age group.

The regulatory agency was to meet on February 15, but the pharmaceutical company withdrew its request and asked for time to submit new information.

“In December 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the ongoing clinical study would evaluate a third dose of 3 µg (micrograms) at least two months after the second dose of the two-dose series in this age group. As the study proceeds at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for data from the third dose, as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group,” Pfizer said in a statement.

“The extension gives the FDA time to receive updated data on the two- and three-dose regimen, conduct a thorough evaluation of the regimen, and facilitate a robust and public debate,” the drugmaker added.

The FDA had pressured Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of their extra-low doses for children before the final data from the study were available, as the highly contagious omicron variant was taking its toll on children. .