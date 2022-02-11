The future of the wellness market

“Our bodies are our gardens; our decisions, our gardeners.” (Shakespeare).

The global wellness market is worth $1.5 trillion (growing 5% to 10% annually) according to McKinsey & Companythat is, it has a size greater than the GDP of Spain.

In its report, the aforementioned consultancy says that, in the opinion of consumers, the main categories that define this market are health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep and mindfulness:

In the survey of approximately 7,500 consumers in six countries, 79% said wellness is important and 42% consider it a top priority:

Better health consistently ranks as the most important dimension of well-being (and the one with the highest level of spending) in every market it studied McKinsey.

At the same time, responses vary in other categories. Consumers in Japan prioritize appearance, while those in Germany emphasize fitness; respondents in Brazil and the United States are more interested in mindfulness, those in China and UK in nutrition. Personally, this data from Brazil has surprised me a lot, I would have sworn that it would be the country that would give the most importance to physical appearance and it has been the one that least:

In general spending, consumers expect to increase their purchases of wellness products and services during 2022. Greater momentum is expected toward services, especially those (such as personal training, nutritionists, and counseling) that prioritize physical and mental health.

Well-being enthusiasts have high incomes and follow brands on social networks, track new products and innovations. The socially responsible prefer (and are willing to pay more) brands that are environmentally sustainable and have clean/natural ingredients. Price-conscious consumers think wellness products are important, but compare features and benefits to get the best deal.

Loyalists prefer to stick with their current routines and the brands they know, while passive participants are only marginally involved with wellness. Wellness enthusiasts and the socially responsible spend the most. The loyal and the passive spend much less.

The research revealed that consumer-reported improvements in levels of well-being have fallen short of their expectations in all countries except China and Brazil, suggesting that the market may be underserved. The majority of consumers around the world report that their levels of personal wellness are stagnating or even declining:

The study also revealed six trends that have been gaining momentum over time:

1) Consumers are interested in natural/clean products.

2) More customization is demanded.

3) The future is digital: greater growth is projected in electronic commerce than in other channels.

4) The influencers they are key and traditional companies have had to learn to take advantage of them.

5) Experiences are increasingly in demand: services are an enhancement, not a replacement, of the wellness space of products.

6) The categories continue to blur. With the above trends in mind, companies need to identify the areas that are vital to consumers.

By the way, my favorite mutual funds for exposure to the healthcare megatrend are BlackRock World Healthscience, Credit Suisse Digital Health, and Bellevue Medtech & Services.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that physical and mental health will remain a priority for millions of people around the world for a long time to come. Richard Feynman He often says, “If you focus on the failures, you will continue to suffer. If you focus on the lessons, you will continue to grow.”

Follow the topics that interest you