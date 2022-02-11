The Galaxy Z Fold4 could bring relevant changes in design

The Galaxy Z Fold3 did not introduce any major changes in design compared to the previous generation, and followed the trend in the mobile sector of not including a charger or headphones, a strategy that was initiated by Apple and that is eventually being adopted by many manufacturers.

Despite all this, and its high price, the Galaxy Z Fold3 has been a sales success, at least according to the data handled by Samsung, and that is why we can assume that there will be a Galaxy Z Fold4, a successor to said terminal that according to a series of rumors could come with important changes. Those changes will justify, this time, the generational leap.

The first change to which the information that has been leaked refers is in the improvement of the integration of the camera on the screen. This should mean higher quality both when taking photos and recording video. The second change would focus on a new screen format, which could completely change the Galaxy Z Fold4 line.

Nothing is final yet, but Samsung is testing several prototypes that would have longer and wider panels, and also other variants that would maintain a design more similar to the Galaxy Z Fold3. Samsung would therefore be considering two options, opt for a major design change in the Galaxy Z Fold4 or keep the design and format of the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Sooner or later, Samsung will have to decide to introduce more radical changes in its well-known flexible smartphone, it cannot go through so many generations with minimal changes that make the end user feel like they are buying “more of the same”. Apple also errs a lot in that sense, because it is used to recycling designs too often, or to combine them to create something “new”.