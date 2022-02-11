The Government of Haiti defends the Prime Minister after the accusations of involvement in the murder of Moise

The Haitian Foreign Ministry has defended the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, after he was accused of having participated in the planning of the assassination of the now former president of the country, Jovenel Moise.

In a statement addressed to the diplomatic and consular missions in the country, the Ministry has categorically rejected the false accusations published in the international press about any participation of the head of government in the atrocious murder of Moise.

The Ministry has thus described the accusations made as “desperate maneuvers” and has asserted that “they constitute a distraction that serves to confuse the clues of the investigation, further weaken the security situation and further destabilize the country, thus aggravating the suffering of the population”.

“Despite these dishonest and motivated actions, the prime minister is determined to continue with the main projects of the interim period,” says the text, collected by the newspaper ‘Le Nouvelliste’.

“Henry remains open to dialogue and tirelessly pursues his efforts to restore public security; form a Provisional Electoral Council to carry out constitutional reform, organize free, honest and democratic general elections and initiate the recovery and reconstruction plan for the South after the damage caused by the earthquake of August 14”, the Government has insisted.

The statements come after the CNN television network reported that Judge Garry Orélien, who was investigating the murder of the former Haitian president, had assured that the prime minister would be related to the planning of the assassination and linked to one of the masterminds. .

According to a recording to which the network has had access, the judge has indicated that Henry “is related to and is a friend of the intellectual author of the murder.” “They planned it with him, Ariel is the main suspect and he knows it,” can be heard in the audio recording.

Orélien had shelved his investigation at the end of January after the dean of the Court of First Instance, Bernard Saint Vil, refused to extend the investigation due to the accusations of corruption leveled against the magistrate himself.

A new judge recuses himself

Judge Chavannes Étienne has recused himself and has abandoned the investigation into the murder citing personal reasons and after spending only a few days at the head of the investigation.

“It is confirmed. The magistrate withdrew from the case. We are going to move towards the election of another judge,” said the government commissioner at the Port-au-Prince court of first instance, Jacques Lafontant.

Another investigating judge has pointed out that to carry out the investigation it is necessary to demand the extradition to Haiti of all suspects who are detained abroad.

At least 40 people are currently detained in connection with the case. However, the investigation is moving slowly and no charges have been brought against any of those arrested in Haiti.