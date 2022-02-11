The Honduran Women’s National Team presents its call for the Pre-World Cup qualifier

2022-02-09

Honduran women’s soccer is going to have a great date next week when the Pre-Pre-World Cup begins, where many teams from the area of Concacafwill seek access to the World Cup in this category that will take place in 2023.

That’s why the Phenafuth hired the Mexican coach John Carlos Tenorio to prepare the girls who will represent the “H” in this competition and thus begin to make history in catracho women’s soccer.

This day Tenorio turned the list of summoned to face the Pre-Pre-World Cup where Honduras will meet in the group round (E) against Haiti, Cuba, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and British Virgin Islands.

The catracha payroll has the legionnaires Barbara Murillowho plays for Miami United in the United States, the goalkeeper Sherrie Arzu that does it in the Xelajú of Guatemala, but one of the referents who is katherine rodriguezthe “golden lefty” who plays for Dimas Escazú in Costa Rica.