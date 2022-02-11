The impressive figure that more than 30 million Americans will bet on this Sunday’s Super Bowl

This Saturday the Super Bowl will be played in the city of Los Angeles

The biggest sporting event of the year in the United States will take place this Sundaywith the final game of the American football league known as the superbowl. This year, the final will be in Los Angeles, California, between the team Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The numbers surrounding the event are impressive: it is expected that 117 million people watch the event live across the network NBC; will have the most expensive 30 seconds of advertising in history with a average cost of 6.5 million dollars every half minute; and it is estimated that the city of Los Angeles for hosting the event will generate some $477 million in profits in just one day.

But the figure that is attracting more attention is that of bets. Americans are estimated to spend $7.6 billion on gambling this Sundayaccording to a projection made by the American Gaming Association.

The calculation is that at least 31.4 million adults plan to gamble for the Super Bowl, which would mean a 35% increase compared to last year. This rise in the number of bets has its reasons: the trend has always been for there to be more bets every year since in 2018 the Supreme Court of Justice dismissed the federal law that made gambling illegal in almost the entire country. Since then there are legal sports betting entities in 30 states of the country plus the city of Washington.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Bets can be made in different ways and in different places. From casinos, to web pages that regulate this type of game, group bets between friends or even fantasy football groups (generally online leagues, in which imaginary teams are put together). What do all these kinds of ways of placing bets have in common? Simply that in all of them there is an obligation to notify the tax authorities, because taxes are charged on the game. And very tall.

Generally speaking, if you earn more than 600 dollars in a sports bet, and the amount exceeds 300 times the initial bet, 24% of profits will be withdrawn in federal taxes. Taxes must be added to that. state Y municipal that vary from place to place.

Logically, in bets made on unregulated sites, it is easier to hide a profit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). But that does not mean that legally the person is not obliged to declare having received that profit and pay taxes on it. In the event of an audit, they will always make you pay.

At regulated sites, the system is directly organized so that the person who wins directly receives a W-2G form, or a 1099-MISC or a 1099-K, all pre-made tax forms to deduct Uncle Sam’s share of the profit.

But made the law, made the trap. Accountants say that while you have to pay a lot of taxes on gambling winnings, losses can be used as a way to deduct taxes. With the rise of sports betting in the country, it is likely that this tax season many will become experts on this topic.

