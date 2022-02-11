The invisible capo of the Clan del Golfo who met with “Iván Márquez” in Venezuela

“Mario Bros” would be in charge of coordinating different drug trafficking deals between leaders of different armed groups. Photo: Prosecutor

He was sent to jail who would be the main coordinator of the businesses of the Clan del Golfo armed group: Mario Élber Garzón Escobar, alias Mario Bros. According to the authorities, this man would have been appointed by Dairo Antonio Úsuga himself, alias Othniel, to be in charge of arranging meetings with leaders of other armed groups and also arranging the exit of cocaine from the country.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, mario bros He was in charge of managing the money from drug trafficking and with them he would have set up front companies and bought goods in different areas of Colombia. Likewise, according to the investigative entity, there would be evidence that Garzón Escobar held meetings with leaders of the FARC dissidents in 2019.

The man, according to the prosecution, traveled to Apure (Venezuela), where he met with some leaders of the Second Marquetalia (commanded by Ivan Marquez), to, apparently, agree on a non-aggression pact and respect for the drug trafficking routes of each group. For the alleged facts, mario bros He was charged with the crime of aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime for the purpose of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying drugs, charges that he did not accept.

For his part, the specialized director against Criminal Organizations, Carlos Roberto Izquierdo, said that the man’s capture took place in Quimbaya (Quindío) “in a luxurious hacienda” where he was accompanied by his relatives. Also, Izquierdo assures, three high-end vehicles were found that would be owned by Mario Bros. One of the vehicles, which is valued at $400,000,000, was placed under precautionary measure.

mario bros would have belonged to the paramilitary group of Carlos Mario Jiménez, alias Macaque and in 2014 he was convicted in Medellín for conspiracy to commit a crime, being released in 2017. Since then, says the Prosecutor’s Office, he remained an invisible drug trafficker and coordinated the meetings of the Clan del Golfo with other armed groups.

Garzón Escobar’s total assets are still unknown, since the prosecution is investigating the acquisition of transport companies, cattle ranches and commercial establishments, among other assets, with the purpose of hiding the proceeds of drug trafficking. Upon having the answer, assures the investigating entity, the corresponding measures will be taken regarding the assets.

Othniel, captured leader of the Clan del Golfo, who would have appointed Garzón Escobar for that job, is testifying in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in macro-case 04, about the violence in the Urabá region. One of the proceedings against Othniel in Colombia it was stopped this week when the Prosecutor’s Office asked to suspend a hearing, because they would change the prosecutor in the case.

According to the investigative body, the case goes from the prosecutor Natalia Rendón, today the sectional director of the investigative body in Medellín, to the prosecutor Mario Burgos, the same one who led the murder of the stylist Mauricio Leal. In the background of the judicial moves in Colombia there is still the extradition request made by the United States so that Otoniel pays in a prison in that country for drug trafficking crimes. This process is under study in the Supreme Court of Justice.

