The Kremlin “fully supports” figure skater Kamila Valieva

The Kremlin assured this Friday that it fully supports the young Russian skater kamil valievawhose medal team gold at the Winter Olympics of Beijing is threatened after a positive test for a banned substance.

«We totally, infinitely support our Kamila Valieva. We call on the whole world to support it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters. “We say to Kamila: Don’t hide your face! You are Russian (…), she participates in the competitions and wins », he added.

Undefeated so far in her first year in the senior category, Valieva, 15, tested positive for trimetazidine during a control carried out on December 25. The test was carried out during the Russian championships by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada), according to a statement from the ITA, the body in charge of anti-doping controls during the Games.

Trimetazidine, a substance used to relieve angina pectoris, It has been banned by the AMA since 2014, as it improves blood circulation.

“We are convinced that it is a kind of misunderstanding,” said Peskov. Likewise, he urged to wait for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) finish studying the case and “make your decision”.

“And for now we all support our skater Kamila Valieva and wish her success,” he insisted.

