The luxury signing that Chivas prepares for the summer

The red and white squad does not want to go through more problems and is already visualizing the immediate future.

The Club Guadalajara seems to be complete for this Closing Tournament 2022 where it is practically impossible for them to add a new face, but the summer market is not as far away as it seems, that is why they have already set their sights on one of the most beleaguered Mexican soccer players in recent years, he is the scorer of Los Angeles FC of the MLS: Carlos Vela.

It seems a matter of time before we see the attacker and world champion with the Mexican Under-17 team in 2005, outside of MLS or at least Los Angeles, since you there are six months left on the contract and therefore the Sacred Flockor he has on the radar as one of his possible star signings in the near future.

It was the Sniper of the Récord newspaper who revealed that the leadership of the Chivas asked about the services of Carlitos Vela, who will listen to offers to continue his career with the squad that can offer him the most comfort, since he has always prioritized this issue before sports or economics, which is why he left Spain to settle in one of the most important cities in the United States.

“It turns out that one of the jewels that the neighboring league from the north signed is about to end his contract and I They said that there are no talks yet to renew: my Carlitos Vela de oro, just as you read it. This is already known on this side of the pond and at least five teams have already asked about Vela’s desire to emigrate to our tournament, you can imagine which don: first, Rayados and Tigres, then come more shy Chivas and America, even Cruz Azul “, It was part of what the mysterious character published.

How much does Carlos Vela’s letter cost?

For Chivas has become complicated the issue of reinforcements in recent years for financial problems that the club has gone through, even before Jorge Vergara stop attending the institution. In this sense, if you wish to acquire Carlos Vela would have to disburse 5 million eurosjust over 6 million dollars, to have a world champion in their ranks, emerged from their quarry, but who has never played in Mexico.