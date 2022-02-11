The majority admitted to the ICU due to covid-19 are under 50 years of age and have not been vaccinated, according to a sample from the Society of Intensive Care Medicine | the daily

A little over a month after the ICUs began to receive a greater number of patients diagnosed with covid-19 on a daily basis, intensivists describe a “different profile” of those who are admitted due to the evolution of that disease, that is, “for covid”, compared to patients “with covid”, as they call those who arrive for another reason – for example, a traffic accident – ​​but who had a positive result for covid-19 in the test that is applied to them routinely. In dialogue with the daily, Julio Pontet, president of the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine (SUMI), detailed these two profiles: “Patients admitted for covid are younger, they are much less immunized, but at the same time they have a different clinical behavior: they have more time of hospitalization, higher percentage of mechanical respiratory assistance and mortality than those who enter with covid ”. “The prototype would be someone who was admitted for covid, is not immunized and has a risk factor –such as obesity–; [ese paciente] He is hospitalized for a longer time and with more mortality than, for example, an elderly person who was admitted for another reason and has all three vaccines,” he added.

According to SUMI data, 55% of the patients admitted to the ICU for whom they have information are hospitalized “due to covid” and 45% were admitted for another reason, Pontet reported.

A systematization of data made by SUMI based on the voluntary report of 21 of the 54 ICUs in the country – which account for almost 50% of the beds – reinforces the profiles to which the intensivist alluded. They identified that “of those who enter the CTI with covid – for another reason – 70% are immunized with the three doses,” Pontet summarized. On the other hand, “among those who are admitted due to covid, that is, with covid inflammation and pneumonitis, two thirds, 63%, are not immunized – or have a lower degree of immunization – and 17% have three doses,” he said, and clarified that in that 17% there are immunosuppressed people, with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the elderly, and “fragile” people. “The need for ICU admission is much lower when you have all three doses,” she remarked.

SUMI draws that conclusion when adding other data: “From the sample of seven centers that reported deaths this week, we saw that none of those patients were vaccinated,” said Pontet, who clarified that “we are talking about samples,” although ” It doesn’t seem random.” In addition, she commented that in the course of February “the majority of those under 50 who are admitted due to covid are all without vaccines.” “It is an interesting message, in other words: being young and being vaccinated prevents admission to CTI. We are not saying something new, but when it is contrasted with our own facts, it is good, ”she insisted.

Average age: 65 years

Especially in February, SUMI has detected another change in the profile of patients from the circulation of the omicron variant: the average age of hospitalized people rose again, said Pontet. “In February the average age is 65 years old, the average age it was in 2020”; the drop had occurred in June 2021, when at the end of the first wave of covid-19, the average age had been 56 years, “because during the first wave a progressive protection process was taking place by vaccination that began with the oldest, which meant that from March to June there was a decrease in the average age of seriously ill patients, and now we are back at 65 years old again,” he pointed out.

This increase in the average age is given, Pontet estimates, “by the group that is admitted with a positive swab, with covid”, which includes “a large proportion of elderly patients who are admitted for chronic diseases and for diseases of aging ”. “Patients re-enter the ICU for other reasons and the average age is transferred to the historical age level of intensive care, because the reason for admission is another”, she rounded off.

Another change between patients “due to covid” and “with covid” is in the average length of stay. “The patient who is admitted with covid, for other reasons, is very similar to our classic intensive care medicine patient. Historically, in intensive medicine, the average hospital stay is six days, and in a case of covid, as we saw in the first wave, the average hospital stay was two weeks, ”he indicated. This, according to Pontet, is an encouraging piece of information because “perhaps it helps the decline in the curve of cases, regardless of whether they are omicron or delta, may be faster than in the other wave. The other wave had a hard time going down, beyond the fact that it was much more gigantic in intensive care; but the fact of having more patients ‘with covid’ speaks to the fact that they have a shorter stay, less need for mechanical ventilation and less mortality, because in reality they were admitted for another reason”.

Historically, mortality in ICUs is between 20% and 25% in Uruguay and in the world, Pontet said, and contrasted it with what happened in the waves of covid-19, in which “the average death from covid everywhere it was more than 40%, at least double”. Where are we now? “Now we have a hybrid, a covid subgroup with that high mortality and another that was admitted for another reason with a positive swab,” he said, and attributed this heterogeneity to the different immunization profiles, something he had also pointed out in January in an interview with the daily

dominance of omicron

A joint study by the Institut Pasteur de Montevideo and the Hospital Español ‒which is the covid-19 reference center for patients of the State Health Services Administration‒ showed that 76% of the patients admitted to the CTI of that hospital in January had contracted the omicron variant and 24% the delta variant, reported Wednesday The Observer. The proportion of patients with omicron is higher than that recorded on January 20, when, according to El País, more than 50% of the patients who were in the CTI del Español had been infected with the delta variant.

According to the latest epidemiological report of covid-19 from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), dated January 24, the reports of the SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Surveillance Interinstitutional Working Group on the community circulation of the variants indicated that more than 90% of the samples analyzed until January 14 were omicron, and the rest were delta.

Considering this information, Pontet pointed out that “even in February, in the serious subgroup, delta occupies a proportionally higher place than omicron”, because in CTI the delta variant has a “three or four times more place” than among the general population, which speaks of the lethality of this variant.

“When you talk seriously about covid, delta still has its consideration,” said Pontet, and pointed out: “It is worth noting that it is still a threat, because getting delta implies all the risk of seriousness of the months of last year in that delta was dominant.”

Pontet added that international reports show that “in income ‘due to covid’ and not ‘with covid’, the delta is greater, because ómicron takes almost all the income for other reasons.” “Ómicron wins in the community, and anyone who entered for another reason, if they come from the community, they most likely have omicron.”

However, there is “an optimistic message for the future”, Pontet pointed out, because “the group that enters ‘with covid’ but not ‘due to covid’, despite being older, has less mortality. To the extent that ómicron gains ground, the perspective is that mortality, even within the small population group admitted to ICU, will tend to be lower. When you stop thinking only about covid and think about the entire serious population, the optimistic message is that mortality is going to decrease. But that is a hypothesis; we will see ”she clarified, with a dose of illusion.