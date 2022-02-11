The Museum of Sex in New York

In the very heart of the city New Yorkthe Fifth Avenueis located the Museum of Sex, inaugurated on October 5, 2002.

The Mission of Museum of Sex is to preserve and present the history, evolution and cultural meaning of human sexuality.

The museum produces exhibitspublications, and programs that bring the best of current scholarship to the widest possible audience and is committed to fostering enlightenment, discourse, and audience participation.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/11/building-with-sign-in-front-and-store-next-f5220159.jpg The NY Museum of Sex on Fifth Avenue (SHUTTERSTOCK)

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, from this Friday February 11 to Monday 14, the iconic Museum will host the event “Love Lockdown”.

All tickets for Valentine’s weekend are already sold out.

The theme invites singles, “best friends” and couples looking for a sexy educational experience to enjoy cocktails Love Infusion Complimentary “IVs” and inspirational gift bags as you browse the museum store.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/11/una-caricatura-de-una-persona-813770bd.jpg

The permanent collection and four exhibits including the immersive “Super Funland: Pleasures” & Perils in the Erotic Fairground,” a multi-gallery art installation by renowned London-based conceptual artist duo, Bompas & Parr, featuring a selection of “carnival attractions ”.

When the Museum of Sex first emerged in Nueva, it was unprecedented in the world of museums.

In the course of his award-winning inaugural exhibition NYCSEX: How New York transformed sex in America, the Museum created a board of advisors made up of leading scholars and historians.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/11/a-drawing-of-a-dog-e849382f.jpg

The Museum’s advisory council has guided visiting curators to research resources, permanent collections, and exhibitions by relevant artists.

From its inception, the Museum of Sex has generated more than 30 exhibits and six virtual installations, each in keeping with the Museum’s mission to promote an open discourse around sex and sexuality.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/11/an-on-television-screen-a69d8d14.jpg

The Museum’s permanent collection of more than 20,000 artifacts is comprised of works of art, photographs, clothing and costumes, technological inventions, and historical ephemera.

From fine art to historical ephemera and film, the Museum of Sex it preserves a growing collection of sex-related objects that would otherwise be destroyed and discarded due to their sexual content.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/11/un-par-de-teddy-bears-da734113.jpg

The Sex Museum is located at 233 Fifth Avenuein New York. It is open every day except Tuesday from 1pm to 10pm.

Tickets range from $36 to $60.