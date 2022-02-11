The new approach of Santiago Solari for the clash against Santos Laguna

Santiago Solari has a new formation in mind so that América can finally win in this Clausura 2022. Santos Laguna is coming and cannot afford to lose more points.

The pathetic start of America at Closure 2022 it can only be corrected with results. The bad start makes Santiago Solari, who, although he still has the support of the board, knows that the institution’s unprecedented demand will push him aside if he does not improve quickly.

The next match will be against Santos Laguna, a team that is not going through the best moment either and is also at the bottom of the standings with just one point. Due to the need of both teams, a clash with few scoring actions and very interrupted and friction is expected.

The large number of absences he has on the right side (Emilio Lara and Jorge Sánchez cannot play due to various injuries, while Miguel Layún was sent off in the last game against Atlético de San Luis) forced the coach to try a line of five defenders ahead of the duel in Torreón.

Against the U-20 team, and according to the daily record, The Eagles played with this peculiarity, which also featured the outstanding returns of Bruno Valdez and Richard Sánchez to the starting lineup. Precisely the Paraguayan formed a central defense with Jorge Meré and Jordan Silva. Luis Fuentes acted on the right, while on the left, and with a changed profile, Salvador Reyes appeared.

The midfield was also one of contention, with Jonathan Dos Santos, Sánchez and Diego Valdés, while the attackers were Henry Martín and Roger Martínez, who finished the last match at the Azteca Stadium. Will this be the next starting eleven?