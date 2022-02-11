The plan that Xavi has prepared for Aubameyang at Barça

Espanyol, Napoli and Valencia are the next rivals of FC Barcelona in LaLiga and Europa League. Three games as key as they are complicated and in which, probably, the details are what define the winner. Barça has seven key days ahead of them in which they are only allowed to win and Xavi Hernández wants to have his best players in the squad.

The player from Egar would like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make his debut as a starter in one of the next matches, but it all depends on how he is physically. The medical services have recommended him at all times to go step by step with the Gabonese, aware that, before the 30 minutes that he played against Atlético de Madrid, hadn’t played since early December. They have to be very careful to avoid injury.

The sensations left by the striker were very good and has accumulated his second week of training with great results, This is why it is not ruled out that he could make his debut as a starter this Sunday in the great Catalan derby, at the RDCE Stadium starting at 9:00 p.m. in Spain. Xavi hopes to be able to count on him, since he is forced to implement changes in his line-up.

In the match against Atlético, Adama, Ferran Torres and Gavi were the offensive trident of the azulgrana and left an excellent staging. To visit the ‘parakeets’, Xavi would have two formulas in mind so that the former Arsenal player is part of the starting line-up with which Barça will seek to tie up three very important points to continue trying to close the gap with the leadership, currently occupied by Real Madrid with 15 points more than the azulgrana.

In this sense, the first option is that the trident is made up of Traoré on the right, Torres as left winger and ‘Auba’ in the middle from the front like nine pure. The big ‘discard’ would be Gavi, who would stay on the bench except for a surprise with the midfielders (Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Pedri González, probably).

There is another option, however. In the absence of Dani Alves (sanctioned for two games after seeing red against Atlético de Madrid), Adama could delay his position and stand as a lane, which would leave Ferran in its natural demarcation, as a right winger, Aubameyang also as ‘9’, and Gavi on the right. This would be a ‘less’ offensive option than the first.

Can Aubameyang be the starter?

From the azulgrana medical services they have insisted that you have to be very cautious and patient with Aubameyang, due to the lack of rhythm, reason why, after the next training sessions prior to the visit to the ‘parrots’, they will be able to determine if Aubameyang is really ready to start. It will be a decision that will be made at the last minute and that will depend solely on the recommendations of the doctors.