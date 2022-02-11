The reunion that no one expected, Los Bukis will revive their glories with a tour

Most Mexicans know who Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki” is, but perhaps the new generations are unaware that this nickname comes from the group to which the singer belonged and was one of the most important within its genre in the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The members of Los Bukis were Joel Solís, Roberto Guadarrama, Pedro Sánchez, Eusebio Cortez, José Guadarrama and Marco Antonio Solís.

The group, originally from Michoacán, was founded in 1975 by cousins ​​Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís. Their first success was “Falso Amor” and in one year they managed to sell a million records, thus obtaining a “diamond record”, in addition to winning Billboard awards as best Latin group between 1982 and 1995.

Despite the popularity they achieved for two decades and the successes they had, where “Your jail”, “If you remember me”, “Love me”, “It will be better for you to leave” and “A woman like you”, among others, the band decided to split up in 1996.

In that year the news took all the fans and the media by surprise and although the band never gave a specific reason, they did say that their label at that time (Fonovisa) wanted the group to continue releasing albums but that only Marco Antonio was the vocalist; this situation would not have liked the rest of the members.

Their separation more than two decades ago

The last show that the group gave was in 1996 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. From then on Marco Antonio became a soloist and quickly achieved fame in this new facet of his artistic life, also becoming a renowned singer and a beleaguered composer in a short time.

Much of Marco’s success was due to the popularity of the song “If you hadn’t left”, released in 1998, a song that at the time was used for the opening credits of Televisa’s melodrama “Salomé” in 2001, the same year. in which Alfonso Cuarón used the theme for one of the scenes in his film “Y Tu Mama Tambien”.

It was during the pandemic, in May 2021, that the group met again to offer a streaming show on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The show was so successful that the band decided to broadcast it through digital platforms.

From then on, speculation began about a possible reunion or a tour, which will be possible in 2022, after the group had been off the stage for 25 years.

Marco Antonio Solís never forgot Los Bukis

With more than 40 million copies of their albums sold and more than 9 million monthly listeners on digital platformsMarco Antonio Solís is one of the most important figures in Mexican and Latin music.

Born in Michoacán, Solís created his first group, Los Hermanitos Solís, when he was just 12 years old, together with his cousin Joel.

He was still a teenager when in the early 1970s he formed his band Los Bukis, which for two decades left an indelible mark on norteño and tejano music in Mexico and the southwestern United States.

In his solo career, he obtained platinum records for his works “Quiéreme”, “Inalcanzable” and “Por amor a mi pueblo”; then came “Pieces of my soul” in 1999.

For the new millennium, Solís arrived with a live collection, “En Vivo” and “En Vivo, Vol. 2”.

His next album, “Más de Mi Alma” (2001), became a bestseller, just like his previous works.

Solís’ recent tour announcement comes shortly after nine legendary concerts with Los Bukis in the United States.

In the presentation of the Mexican tour “Una Historia Cantada”, the group said that this series of concerts was a thank you to the public for so many years of fidelity, in addition, they celebrated that the reunion had occurred naturally after the rough edges were overcome.

“Of course rough edges were smoothed out, but that happened naturally. We started from a present love and we are not going to go back. Like any relationship that ends for something or pauses for something, it resumes when there is a seed that it is worth planting again, on our part we have brought a cordiality, a much fresher, kinder and more mature brotherhood than in the last five years of the Bukis”, expressed Solís.

The Azteca stadium is among the places where Los Bukis will once again vibrate with their audience.

