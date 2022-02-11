The signs that could indicate a Russian invasion of Ukraine

The first city in Ukraine that could be invaded by Russia 2:21

Washington (CNN) — It could be a cyber attack targeting Ukraine’s power grid. Or the movement of Russian battalions and tanks along the border with Ukraine and to the firing range. Or maybe even a long-range missile attack.

All are potential signs that US and European officials are closely monitoring what could reveal President Vladimir Putin is moving ahead with an invasion of Ukraine. With more than 100,000 Russian troops amassed along the Ukraine border, a number that continues to grow, military and intelligence officials are analyzing the latest tactical maneuvers to try to anticipate when Moscow might move from threat of invasion to actuality. .

US officials say they are closely monitoring cyber intrusions, such as the attack that hit Ukraine’s government last month. They are watching not only the Russian troops massing on the border, but also where they are positioned, and are keeping an eye on what Russia is doing with its equipment, like tanks, which would be critical to any ground invasion.

At the same time, current and former officials told CNN that ultimately there may not be a clear indication of an invasion of Ukraine. Like the rumbling of an earthquake, there may be little or no warning of an invasion before it’s already underway, officials say.

“If you look at the low-end options, all of which can be executed immediately with little or no warning with forces that are already deployed, like a punitive strike or raid from the East, a breakout from the South, a raid from the north, those forces are already in position and in the right numbers with the right capability,” a Western intelligence official told CNN.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told CNN that the United States may not see the start of a full invasion until it is actually happening. “If you shoot Kyiv or any other major city, then you know it’s a real problem,” Clapper said.

The assessment helps explain why President Joe Biden and top US officials have warned that a Russian invasion is imminent, an explanation that has angered Ukrainian officials, because the Kremlin may need very little time before launching an attack.

The invasion of Ukraine could happen “at any time”

While the White House said it would no longer call a Russian invasion “imminent,” a senior administration official said the assessment that an attack could happen “at any moment” remains valid, as the Russians have added logistics. and sustainment of its forces on the border, as well as additional offensive and defensive weapons.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied that they are preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, accusing the West of being responsible for the escalation of tensions there.

The White House on Wednesday approved a plan put forward by the Pentagon for the nearly 2,000 US troops in Poland to help Americans who may try to leave Ukraine if Russia invades, according to two US officials familiar with the matter. US forces are currently not authorized to enter Ukraine if a war breaks out, and there are no plans for them to conduct an evacuation like the US operation in Afghanistan last year, the officials stressed.

Biden also suggested Americans should leave Ukraine now, and State Department officials have said they may not be in a position to help Americans still in the country should Russia invade Ukraine.

Officials say there is a distinction between different potential scenarios, whether Russia is selectively attacking Ukraine or the Kremlin is preparing for a full-scale invasion of the country to try to topple the Kyiv government. In the latter case, the Russians would need more troops along the border, officials say, and satellite imagery would capture the continuing buildup the West has watched for months.

“I don’t think the math is as simple as saying, there’s a magic number of (battalion tactical groups),” the Western official said. “Generally speaking, it’s more than what we see now.”

But officials warned that Putin could also start using long-range artillery to attack Ukraine, where ground forces would not need to be in range.

Still, one of the key things the United States is watching is when a significant number of Russian forces leave their training areas near the border and move into firing range of their targets, which are specific ground positions, one said. administration official.

Another sign that US officials are monitoring is the movement of Russian tanks, a US official said. One sign the Russian military might be preparing for an invasion is if they start moving tanks across the border, or turn them on or off, the official said, because if they stay there and don’t move for a few days, the oil could freeze.

Turning them on and off prevents that from happening, meaning the tanks would be ready to go quickly. So far, the official said, the tanks are just there, based on commercial satellite imagery.

The weather in Ukraine could also play a role, the assessment being that cooler temperatures and icy terrain would make it easier for a Russian incursion.

Alert for cyber attacks

US and Ukrainian officials say there is a high expectation that any Russian invasion could be carried out alongside offensive cyber aggression toward Ukraine.

Victor Zhora, a Ukrainian official who investigated the January cyber attack on Ukrainian government websites, said last month that “there was no doubt that (any Russian invasion) can be backed by cyber aggression, or at least they will remain active.” in cyberspace”.

US officials are watching for any signs of a cyberattack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and are in contact with their Ukrainian counterparts on the matter, a US official told CNN. One concern is that Russia could use its hacking prowess to try to erode public confidence in the Ukrainian government.

“Could a cyber attack be used to suggest that the Ukrainian government is inept?” the US official said.

Since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, suspected Russian hackers have disrupted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on multiple occasions, including cutting power to parts of the country in 2015 and 2016.

“Cyber ​​is an ideal tool for Russia to use ahead of an invasion of Ukraine,” said John Hultquist, vice president of intelligence analysis at cybersecurity firm Mandiant, who closely follows the Russian hacker group accused of the disruptions. from 2015 and 2016. “You can use (cyber operations) to be aggressive, to signal (intent) and potentially erode your adversary’s influence before the bullets fly or without needing to escalate to war.”

Officials say Russia is already making use of so-called hybrid warfare techniques, unconventional tactics such as cyber attacks, information warfare and the famous “little green men” that Russia relied on in the run-up to its assault on Crimea in 2014, so it is difficult to identify any incident as a definite sign that Moscow is preparing to escalate. The State Department claimed last week that Russia was prepared to fabricate “a pretext for an invasion” through a fake video.

The Western official noted that Ukraine was hit by a cyber operation last month that did not precede a conventional Russian attack.

“This is one of the most difficult questions to answer because the baseline level of activity is very focused on Ukraine, and here I mean hybrid and cyber,” the official said. “One time may not be the indicator we’re looking for that a campaign is starting.”

