the surprising proposal that Haaland received from the merengue board

2022-02-11

Although the absolute priority right now is Kylian Mbappeat Real Madrid do not lose sight of Erling Haland. The whites cannot sign the two footballers at the same time during the next summer market and that is why the merengue team proposed to the Norwegian to continue one more year in the Borussia Dortmund and then throw the house out the window for his transfer.

The news is revealed by the newspaper specialized in the German team, Ruhr Nachrichten BVBensuring that at this time Madrid does not have all the cash necessary to sign Haland and asks him to wait one more season so that he can then join the club.

It is a proposal with which the merengue, aware of its popularity, plays with an advantage since it is something that also suits the Dortmunda team that would continue to have its star and would later sell it for more than 150 million euros.