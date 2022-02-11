the surprising proposal that Haaland received from the merengue board

2022-02-11
Although the absolute priority right now is Kylian Mbappeat Real Madrid do not lose sight of Erling Haland. The whites cannot sign the two footballers at the same time during the next summer market and that is why the merengue team proposed to the Norwegian to continue one more year in the Borussia Dortmund and then throw the house out the window for his transfer.
The news is revealed by the newspaper specialized in the German team, Ruhr Nachrichten BVBensuring that at this time Madrid does not have all the cash necessary to sign Haland and asks him to wait one more season so that he can then join the club.
It is a proposal with which the merengue, aware of its popularity, plays with an advantage since it is something that also suits the Dortmunda team that would continue to have its star and would later sell it for more than 150 million euros.
Meanwhile, the Norwegian, who is also tempted by other clubs like Manchester City or Barcelonais still waiting to be able to play in the coming weeks to finish a campaign in which injuries are preventing him from being regular.
Mbappe in white?
On the other hand, the forces of Real Madrid will concentrate on being able to finally close the signing of Mbappe so that it arrives with the release letter in the first days of next July.
Once the round of 16 key has been disputed between Madrid and PSG for the Champions League, the striker will make a decision, although a renewal is not entirely ruled out, despite the fact that French journalists point out that he will end up playing at the Santiago Bernabéu.