The viral tweet that the owner of a Tesla sends to Elon Musk

Last November we learned the results of a Dacia survey in which the importance that owners give to their car’s technology was analyzed. The results were surprising given that 78% of the participants said that they only want technology for their vehicle that they consider practical to make their life easier and more comfortable on a daily basis.

However, the brands strive to offer more and more technological equipment and it is already a constant to have a multitude of advanced systems in the car to the detriment of mechanical components that sometimes cause embarrassing situations. This has happened to the owner of a Tesla in the United States who has shared his experience on social networks, specifically through Twitter.

As can be seen in the sequence, the man cannot enter his car because the door handles, which are retractable and are flush with the bodywork, have been blocked due to the extreme cold.

Since the lever does not offer the possibility of using a mechanical key, the driver cannot enter the car. He then decides to tweet citing Elon Musk, head of Tesla, to see if he proposes a solution. As far as we know, it has not received a response, but the tweet has generated quite a few reactions in which many wonder to what extent technology facilitates depending on what situations in real life…

