They denounce excessive increase in the energy bill in New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

that conedison billsThey are through the clouds.we will talk with damaris íazto talk about it.damaris: in 2020, thepublic utility commissionof the state of new york approvedan increase in fees forconedison, which affectedNew Yorkers for 3 years.maybe not last yearThey noticed a drastic changethat the increases will be of a24% for customers who useheating and 16% for theelectricity.presidents of the fivecounties are now reportinga much larger increase inthose who are charged each month,how are you a resident of the bronx,who connected with us>> and bills came to 1500,that is stealing from me conedisonhe is robbing us!we got to washington heightsto talk with aentrepreneur who is beingaffected.>> he gave me surprisedlast bill, that ya mey agod representative what is itwhich they consider to be theconsumption with which they are going to puta new cost.damaris: after multiple complaintsand reports of people who havereceived bills up to 300%higher than last month, thestate senator asked thestate regulators ofpublic services that doan investigation aboutnotice and no explanation. uswe communicate with antonioReynoso, the president of thebrooklyn county.or three times in some cases andit is an injustice that isgoing on right now with theelectricity.damaris: what can be done tolegislative level?>> set up an agencyfrom new york is going to takecontrol of electricity innew york and practicallycontrol the price.tips to conserve energyin these cold months and fornegotiate a payment plan with theenergy company.scan the qr codescreen appear.We offer you a list ofprograms that could help